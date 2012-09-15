"What's the Best Red Carpet Fashion Advice You've Ever Gotten?"
Sep 14, 2012 @ 10:15 pm
Ginnifer Goodwin
"Tailoring is everything! Everything should be tailored to your body. I'm not tiny, but my body type is not like anyone else's. Get a size up and bring it in so it can be taken in in the right places. It's really important."
Maria Menounos
"Wear something that's fitted, but not too tight. You don't want to be that weirdo that can't sit down. And don't match your shoes to the color of your dress-that's very 1990s prom."
Carrie Ann Inaba
"Wear a corset! The kind that is inside the dress. Wow, what a difference it makes."
Odette Yustman
"My mother always said to go classy, simple and understated. Sure, I like to take some fashion risks here and there, but for the most part I like to go classic and timeless-that way you can never go wrong. Thanks Mom!"
Virginia Madsen
"Donatella Versace made my gown for the Oscars and she said, 'It has to be comfortable. It should fit you like a second skin.' And it did, I wanted to sleep in it!"
