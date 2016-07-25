Don't Freak Out: What to Do When You Get Too Much Sun on Your Face

Try as we might, sometimes despite having put on sunscreen diligently, we still get a little too much sun on our faces. It's a fact of life. We try to minimize how often that happens, of course, but once in a blue moon even our best efforts can't prevent it. But that doesn't mean that we have to sit back and just pretend that our faces might feel a little hot, dry, and perhaps a teensy bit red (if not burnt).

That's definitely neither comfortable, nor desirable. But what can you do about it? I reached out to Kerry Spindler, educator at the Catherine Hinds Esthetics School and COO of one of my favorite skin-care brands, Bioxidea, who set me on the straight and narrow.

"It's important to emphasize the impact the sun has on your skin long-term. If aging skin is a concern, then staying of the sun during peak sunlight hours is paramount." KK, got it. What else?

"If you many to forget how important taking sun-safety precautions before you go outside for any length of time, there's a fairly good chance you'll find yourself sporting a painful sunburn. If that should ever occur (with any luck no more than once), it will hopefully serve as a reminder not to let it happen again." Very true.

So what does Kerry suggest you do if your face is angry at you for exposing it to the elements for too long? "I recommend using products infused with aloe to calm and soothe the skin BEFORE peeling and blistering."

For example, Bioxidea's Mirage 48 Diamond Face and Body Masks ($79; bioxideausa.com) have long-acting plant derived ingredients that will help soothe the skin while also gently exfoliating damaged skin cells.

Spindler explains, "Although sun damage may have already been done, using potent products that are infused with nourishing ingredients will help minimize visible damage."

With that advice, I popped a Bioxidea mask (I ration them) into my weekend bag just in case I get a little too much sun on my weekend trip to the Hamptons. Better safe than sorry.