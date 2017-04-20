Editor-Approved Beauty Staples to Score from Dermstore's Spring Sale

Spring cleaning means space in your beauty cabinet for…. more products? That’s the mindset we have heading into Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Sale. The beauty retailer is offering 20 percent off sidewide (though, take note, some brands are not included!) with the code SALE20, which means we’ve spent all morning adding hair, skin, and makeup buys to our shopping cart. Want in on the action? The sale ends on the 24th, so here are a few of our favorites you can score for a whole lot less right now. 

Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish

"I’m team anything-with-coconut-oil-in-it, but I really love this body polish because it also includes shea butter. My dry skin needs all of the moisture it can get, and this formula removes dead skin and keeps my skin hydrated." — Ecomm Editor, Alexis Bennett

Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask 

"My hair is naturally dry and all of the heat-styling I do doesn't help its cause. Since this mask is the best at making my hair soft and shiny again after a single use, a sale is the perfect opportunity to replenish the almost-empty bottle in my shower." — Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer 

RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner 

"I had tweezers in middle school, so I'm desperately trying to get my brows back to the thicker state they used to be, you know, before I yanked the hairs into a comma-esque formation. I've been a longtime fan of Revitalash's eponymous serum to promote longer, thicker lashes, so I figured the Revitabrow sister product would deliver equally-magical results. I was pleasantly surprised that, only a few weeks into the nightly regime, hairs began popping up in areas along my arch I long believed to be dormant. A thin layer over each brow serves as the final step to my skincare regime every night, and pretty soon, I probably won't even have to fill them completely." — Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Erno Laszlo Firmarine Hydrogel Mask

"I love this brand's take on sheet masks because the hydrogel material actually stays in place on your face, all while delivering nourishment to your skin. This one is made with ingredients like argan oil and algae extract to prevent hydration from escaping your skin barrier and to keep your face looking plump, moisturizied, and fresh." — Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

Smith & Cult Psycho Candy Nail Polish

"Spring is in the air, bringing sandal season to an official start. My feet have been pretty restricted to boots all winter long, and even when I would get a pedi, I'd stick to a nude shade, but I'm really feeling this bold coral tone by Smith & Cult. The shade gives my skin an instant touch of warmth, and the name, Psycho Candy, happens to be both my favorite album by the Jesus and Mary Chain, and also what I would be named if I were some sort of sugar confection." — Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Kevyn Aucoin THE EXOTIQUE DIAMOND EYE GLOSS in MOONLIGHT

"This eye gloss is a game changer. I typically wear my makeup the same exact way everyday (foundation, eyeliner, mascara). But when I want to jazz things up, all I have to do is rub this over my eyelids—and voila—it effortlessly takes my look to another level. It’s definitely a great investment for those who are nervous about wearing eyeshadow." — Ecomm Editor, Alexis Bennett

La Roche-Posay Anthelios AOX Daily Antioxidant Serum with Sunscreen SPF 50

"When I can, I opt for a moisturizer or a foundation made with sunscreen so I don't forget to apply it. This lightweight, milky anti-aging serum, rich in antioxidants, actually holds an SPF 50!" — Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

Tarte Cosmetics Tartelette In Bloom Palette

"Out of all the palettes that I own (and I own a lot) this is probably the one I use the most. It's filled with a ton of neutrals that can be used together to create a pretty smoky eye, or you can just use one to add a subtle oomph to your look." — Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

