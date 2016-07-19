Exactly What to Do When Your Makeup Starts Pilling 

I believe that layering products can do amazing things for your face. Truly. But recently, I ran into a little bit of a baby pickle while applying my makeup. It legit started to ball up and pill, just like it would on a sweater. And guess what? It's just as annoying when it happens on your face. Obviously, I wasn't about to let this happen over and over again. It wasn't exactly a situation I want to find myself in again.

So I turned to beauty experts and Real Techniques founders, Sam and Nic Chapman. Of course, I wanted to know why this was happening in the first place. Turns out, there are a ton of reasons. "Too much product, too much primer, if you haven't cleaned your brushes for a long time and you have a buildup of product on them, or it could be product ingredients that don't sit well with each other," explained Nic of the beauty prob.

At least I knew! Either the products I was trying to cocktail were ill-matched toward one another, or maybe it was due to not washing my brushes. It's also very possible I was using too much of my primer and foundation. Knowing this, I can make adjustments.

However, my first line of defense was to use less makeup and gradually add it where it's needed. Less is more, and you always have the option to build it up.

But what else can be done to fight back against this seriously irritating issue upon our pretty faces? "The best way to stop this from happening is to make sure your brushes are kept clean before applying makeup. Brushes should be cleaned on a weekly basis to aid with application and to improve the performance of your brushes," noted Sam. "Try using the Real Techniques Brush Cleansing Gel and Brush Cleansing Palette to keep brushes clean and prevent pilling. Also, try not to go for a primer that has a gel or waxy silicone finish, as that might contribute to pilling as well."

And there you have it! Hopefully, I'll never have to spent another second worrying about this awful makeup prediciment.