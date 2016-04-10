Here's What to Do If You Accidentally Picked at Your Skin

It happens to the best of us: you stare into your bathroom mirror with the intent at getting at just one tiny spot, only to emerge from your haze 30 minutes later to find that you've managed to pick at just about every pore on the surface of your face. Because we're only human and there's a 100% chance that we will try to get at a blackhead as soon as it becomes apparent, we put together a comprehensive guide on what to do after the urge to pick got the better of you. Put down the tweezers, magnifying mirror, or any other tools you have nearby, and scroll down to see how you can redeem yourself.