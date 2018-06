“Keep lace from looking too prim by pairing it with a dark and edgy color. Think rich eggplant or deep burgundy,” suggests Anne Hathaway’s manicurist April Foreman. “Avoid wearing black polish with black lace which will end up looking goth,” she adds. Forman also suggests taking the lace trend straight to your fingertips. Take your cue from Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez by applying lace directly on your nails, securing it with a few drops of nail glue.“ It's a bit more work than applying polish, but it definitely has more impact.”CND Nail Polish in Dark Amethyst, $29 for set of three polishes; cnd.com Sally Hansen Salon Effects Nail Stickers in Laced Up, $10; ulta.com