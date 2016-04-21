So That's What Kendall Jenner's Tattoos Really Mean

As you probably already know, Kendall Jenner has a few white-ink tattoos. They're pretty easy to hide from the camera, hence why you haven't seen 'em show up on runway, but now, she's finally dishing on their meaning.

"Even though Kim always says, 'Don't put a bumper sticker on a Bentley,' I really like tattoos," Kendall writes on her website. "Right now I have two: They're both in white ink on my two middle fingers."

KendallJenner.com

Kendall's tattoos feature hearts — one whole and one broken — and she got the broken one with her friend, Hailey Baldwin. "The one on my right hand is a full heart to represent an angel and my left is a broken heart — kind of like the devil side," Kendall says. "Hailey and I have matching ones on the left side but hers is red. I definitely want more eventually, I just don't know what I would get right now. I don't have anything in mind. You'll just have to wait and see!"

Thoughts? Maybe, just maybe, she'll team up with Kylie for another matching set.