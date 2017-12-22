Meghan Markle Now Has a Beauty Movement Named After Her

Meghan Markle crashes websites. She makes winter coats impossible to find. Sorry, Kim K.W., but the woman has broken the Internet, and she will continue to way past her nuptials in May. She’s also making serious waves in the beauty industry. By now, we’re sure you’ve heard that plastic surgeons are seeing an uptick in requests for her nose, or something that looks just like it. The phenomenon of nose requests and sold-out handbags has a nickname, though. The "Markle Sparkle." Sure, that could also pertain to the trio of diamonds on her left ring finger, but people are going out of their way to use Markle as total inspiration.

Take this as proof. According to Dr. Joseph Russo, a plastic surgeon based in Boston, multiple clients have called with the hope of achieving the "Markle Sparkle." That includes treatments that yield glowing, healthy-looking skin and Markle's face shape, like cheek contouring and dermal fillers.

Dr. Matthew Schulman, a New York City-based board certified plastic surgeon, agrees, stating he's also seen an increase for Markle's features, specifically, as we mentioned before, her nose. "Megan's nose has been highly requested since the engagement," he tells InStyle. "In the US, this has been a recent request, but I suspect that my UK colleagues have been getting this request for much longer." He credits this due to her defined and distinctive nasal tip. Some of the other top requested procedures are fillers, sublime skin contouring, and glow-enhancing facials.

And that's just in the U.S. The famed Neville Hair and Beauty salon based in London has created a "Markle Sparkle" pamper package, that consists of treatments like a "majestic manicure" and blow-dries. According to the Neville Hair and Beauty Instagram page, the manicure starts off with a 15-minute skin-tightening treatment and then a hydrating treatment afterwards in order to strengthen the nails. Finally, sparkly polish in a pale pink hue finishes off the mani.

But Markle has already spilled many of her own secrets, so you don't have to look that far in order to channel the Royal-to-be. Old interviews have resurfaced where she's revealed her trick for hair volume, always looking wide-awake and well-rested, and even the workout that completely transformed her body.

As for copying her wedding day look? You're going to have to wait until May 18th to get the full picture. Regardless of who scores the job as her Royal designer, 2018 will be a very profitable and popular year for the brand. Of course, you'll also already know what all your friends' dresses will look like far before they walk down the aisle.