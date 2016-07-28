Everything You Need to Know About Getting a Lymphatic Drainage Massage

When it comes to my face, my general belief is you only get one. So you should be doing every-darn-thing you possibly can to take care of it and make sure it stays as beautiful as it is now... forever. If you take care of your skin while you're young, the investment will inevitably pay off as you get older. And through my research (taking care of my skin is more than a hobby... it's a full-blown obsession) I stumbled upon facial massage. Facial massage is a pretty broad concept of treatment, but I can tell you that the experience of it is beyond pleasant. As someone who grinds their teeth, I carry a lot of tension in my face, so the massage element really helps beyond just working product into my skin. It also increases my circulation, giving me glow.

I'm no novice when it comes to facial massage, but there are certainly elements of the practice that I'd like to know more about. Specifically, Lymphatic drainage massage.

Lymph is essentially fluid that carries your white blood cells, which are the cells responsible for the body's immune function. You also have lymph nodes that swell and get tender when you are under the weather. But what you may or may not know, is that you actually have lymph nodes in your face, so therefore, you can theoretically be addressing that in your skin-care routine.

And who better to find out what Lymphatic Drainage Massage is than from the woman who has been championing the method for years! Meet Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Salon and Skin Care Collection.

So what is the lost art of lymphatic drainage massage? It's a tool that anyone can use to make the face rejuvenated and glowing," notes Vargas.

"Start at the base of the neck, on the sides where your arteries are," says Vargas. Next, she says to massage in gentle circles upwards, towards the jaw, up the sides of the face, and around the eyes. "This will help coax nutrients into the tissue."

And what she told us next is truly an amazing tip. "You want to do the opposite motion and start on the top of the face by the eyes if you are prone to breakouts—this will draw the waste away."

So why practice lymphatic drainage massage? Well, in the short term, Vargas says it helps prepare the skin for extraction. But in the long term, it's excellent for maintaining elasticity.

As for how often your should engage in lymphatic drainage massage? Vargas suggests you do lymphatic massage nightly. And when it comes to techniques, Vargas says you can do lymphatic drainage massage while you are massaging product into the skin, but she suggests that it is easiest/best to do while you cleanse the skin.

So there you have it—lymphatic drainage massage 101!