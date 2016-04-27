What's a Chignon? But Really...

We pride ourselves on knowing a lot about hair at MIMI. It is, afterall, our business. But recently, we realized that we had a vague idea about what a chignon was, but when push came to shove, we couldn't really tell you specifically what the difference was between a bun and a chignon. Who better to reach out to find out than Harry Josh, creative consultant of John Frieda International, and the creator of some of our very favorite heat styling tools around. Read on!

Dictionary Definition:

noun; a knot or coil of hair arranged on the back of a woman's head.

What That Really Means:

A hairstyle, that could be a bun, or a twist that is gathered at the base of the neck.

RELATED: Meet The Newest Member of Kim K.'s Glam Squad

Use It in a Sentence:

"I'm wearing my hair in a chignon because my dress is strapless, and I want to draw attention to my shoulders and neck."

RELATED: Important: Suki Waterhouse Dyed Her Hair Platinum

What the Experts Are Saying:

Here's what Harry Josh had to say on the matter: "Chignon is basically the French word for 'bun,' although now, the chignon comes in various forms. The key here is to have the hair gathered at the nape of the neck. Whether it be a simple ballerina-style bun or a twisted and shapely styled bun, the chignon evokes elegance and a clean, chic style. The word chignon actually comes from the word 'chignon du cou,' nape of the neck."

What the Internet Is Saying:

This lovely bride to be chose a chic look by #AlisonHarperCo artist Phrenchie ♡ A photo posted by Alison Harper & Company,LLC (@alisonharperco) on Apr 27, 2016 at 5:04am PDT

Easy Summer Hairstyle - Chignon Bun! Image Credit: Pinterest #hairdo #summerlook #hairbun #chignon #hairstyleoftheday #hairstyle #hairup A photo posted by SUGAR Cosmetics (@trysugar) on Apr 25, 2016 at 7:51am PDT

How It's Done: