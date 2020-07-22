Here's Everything You Need to Know About BB Cream
All of your questions, answered.
With many of us still opting to stay at home, despite quarantine orders slowly lifting across the country, wearing a full face of makeup everyday has become a thing of the past.
But even though we aren't able to connect with people face-to-face in the same way as before, doesn't mean we get to hide from our colleagues, friends, and peers. With constant Zoom meetings and FaceTime calls taking over our calendars, some may still want to apply light, breathable makeup before turning on their camera — and that's where BB creams come in.
These lightweight products, which are a blend of skincare and makeup, give the skin airy coverage while also adding a dewy, healthy glow — without the heaviness of a traditional foundation.
While BB creams aren't anything new, we tapped celebrity makeup artist Tara Lauren to help us create the perfect explainer for anyone who's fresh to the game or looking to make the switch.
Everything you need to know about BB creams, ahead.
What Exactly Is a BB Cream?
It's pretty much an all-in-one complexion product, according to Lauren.
"BB cream, aka 'beauty balm' or 'blemish balm' is product that is often light coverage, more so sheer and often includes an element of skincare and or skin treatment," the makeup artist explains. "They commonly offer both hydration and sun protection."
Should I Be Using a BB Cream Instead of a Foundation?
Ultimately, the decision is up to you. But depending on your skincare and beauty needs, a BB cream is a great alternative to a foundation, especially on days when you want lighter coverage.
"They soften imperfections," says Lauren. "Some BB creams can leave your skin with just enough coverage to freshen or wake up your face and leave a natural glow. Perfect for a Zoom meeting or FaceTime date."
How Do I Apply a BB Cream?
"BB creams can be applied using your hands or a brush," Lauren shares. "Make sure to wash your hands prior and have clean fingertips. If you're using your hands, gently press it into the skin. If you're using a tool, I would recommend a duo fiber bristle or sponge like a moist Beauty Blender."
What Type of Finish Does a BB Cream Offer?
BB creams are most ideal for anyone who wants a more natural and glowy, no makeup makeup look.
What Are a Few Great BB Creams to Buy?
Lauren is a fan of Bobbi Brown's BB Cream SPF 35, Ilia's Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, and NYX's Bare With Me Tinted Veil.
To shop: $24; macys.com
To shop: $46; sephora.com
To shop: $13; target.com