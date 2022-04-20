TikTok Users and Amazon Shoppers Are Losing It Over Wet n Wild's Care Bears Makeup
When it comes to makeup collaborations, you never know what to expect these days. Everything you can think of has been done, from e.l.f.'s coffee- and donut-scented Dunkin' collection to Makeup Revolution's popular Friends line. And now, you can add Wet n Wild and Care Bears to that list.
Yes, you read that correctly: Wet n Wild released a Care Bears-inspired makeup collection, and people are flocking to it. The collection first launched earlier this month at Walmart (where almost everything is out of stock), and recently made its way to Ulta and Amazon. It's already a best-selling new release on Amazon after just a few days, and while the full set is still available for purchase, individual items are quickly disappearing.
The collection includes 28 items, including face mists, lip treatments, press-on nails, lip gloss, makeup sponges, an eyeshadow palette, face jewels, and more. Right now, you can snag the full set on sale at Amazon for just $55, which is a total steal from its original $85 price point.
Shop now: $55 (Originally $85); amazon.com
Shop now: $6; amazon.com
TikTok is also going bonkers over the collab. The hashtag #carebearmakeup has over 4.6 million views (which includes videos of people doing their makeup to actually look like a Care Bear, so you know the frenzy is real) and popular creators like Mikayla Nogueira have already reviewed and love the collection. Mikayla was particularly excited about the eyeshadow palette and lip mask and lip scrub, which come in cute containers that look like gummy bears. "I think it's just beautiful, I think they did a great job," she said in reference to the palette.
Care Bears may have launched back in the '80s, but clearly fans are still interested in the nostalgia of it all. If you are, too, make sure to shop the Wet n Wild Care Bears collaboration at Amazon and Ulta, and snag the full makeup set while it's on sale at the latter — it probably won't be around for long.