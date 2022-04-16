Believe It or Not, This $4 Viral Mascara Rivals My $26 Favorite

I've been using the Jones Road mascara for the past two months, and it's one of the best currently on my vanity. Bobbi Brown's latest endeavor specializes in user-friendly, high-performing clean formulas, and I'm happy to say the mascara is perfect in every way: It impressively lengthens, easily thickens, and leaves me with flake-free, dark lashes all day. The curved, fibrous wand sweeps my hairs up and makes application a cinch, yet it slides easily back into the tube without catching formula on the rim (my pet peeve).