Rihanna, Victoria Beckham, and Julia Roberts Love This Clean Moisturizer — and It's Under $10 Now

In this uncertain world, some things will always be comforting. My list includes my cat's purr, Tamora Pierce books, rewatching Mamma Mia: Here We Go Away for the millionth time, and the pièce de résistance: the herbal scent of Weleda's miraculously soothing Skin Food. And I'm not alone in the love. Julia Roberts, Rihanna, Victoria Beckham, celebrity makeup artist Katey Denno, and Ashley Graham all co-sign the cream's magic (no word yet on my cat).
Graham is the most recent Weleda convert, at least publicly. Over the weekend she posted a photo of the cream to her Instagram story, alongside other beauty favorites like Flamingo Deep Nourishing Cream, St. Tropez Bronzing Water Face Mist, Briogeo Curl Charisma Leave-In Defining Crème, and Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion.
I first came across the moisturizer when Into the Gloss dubbed it a La Mer dupe in 2015, and it's been a mainstay on my dresser ever since. The thick cream doubles as a face and body moisturizer, and despite some initial qualms over whether it'd clog my pores, rubbing a dab between my hands and patting it on has never done me wrong.
The effect is calming and dewy, thanks to a winning combo of sunflower seed oil, lanolin, sweet almond oil, beeswax, and glycerin, and extracts from viola tricolor, calendula and chamomile flowers. On Amazon, the mixture's secured over 13,000 five-star ratings and nearly 4,000 happy reviews. Scrolling through them is almost overwhelming; for any conceivable need, there are hundreds of people confirming that, yes, Skin Food is great for that.
Almost 1,000 shoppers effuse that it turns their dry skin velvety and breakout-free ("You will not recognize your face in the a.m."), and those with fine lines call it an "inexpensive miracle cream." One person says it works better than $100+ wrinkle creams they've tried; another shopper in their 50s says that after a couple of days, their skin no longer creases when they smile.
People have seen great results regardless of the time they use it, but one shopper says they've found it does the best work when they let it sink in before applying makeup in the morning. "I'm almost 46, and someone saw me without makeup last week and said to me, 'You have NO wrinkles!'," the shopper continues. "I said, 'I do — but my skin is so moisturized, you can't see them.'"
Other 50-year-olds agree that it's thanks to a steady diet of Skin Food they don't have wrinkles, and shoppers with acne say the effect is no less jaw-dropping. "The product will make your skin look like a glowing baby angel," one person writes of the impact on their breakouts and wrinkles. "My most honest critic (my mother) told me my skin looks GREAT. That's how you know it's real."
Sweetening the deal is Weleda's eco-friendly profile: The brand is certified natural by NATRUE, an international standard for sustainable personal care products and cosmetics. Per Weleda, the Union for Ethical BioTrade also certifies that biodiversity is being protected during the cultivation, harvesting, and processing of its ingredients, and the cream's aluminum tube is infinitely recyclable in partnership with TerraCycle.
The cherry on top? All that goodness normally costs $19 (reasonable), but Skin Food is currently half-off at $10 bucks. Get it while you can — no pressure, but you might be competing with Rihanna, Julia Roberts, and Ashley Graham.