The Natural Product Adele, Victoria Beckham, and Julia Roberts Are Obsessed With

Aside from being insanely-talented women in each of their respective fields, Adele, Victoria Beckham, and Julia Roberts all have another aspect in common—you can find Weleda's Skin Food stashed in each of their makeup bags.

Formulated with a nourishing blend of calendula, chamomile, pansy, and sweet almond oil, this all-natural blend harnesses the power of plant extracts to balance your skin's moisture levels, and has gained quite the celebrity following. Even pro makeup artists will use it as a face cream on their star clients, and we hear Rihanna has previously requested a tube or two with her manicurist prior to getting lacquered up.

The uber-rich cream can be used anywhere your skin feels dry—you can pretty much slather your entire body in the stuff, which isn't hard to do. Try applying a tiny dollop to chapped lips, or to rough heels to instantly soften callouses. The all-natural ingredients are gentle enough to be used on babies, but are effective enough to calm any weather-triggered irritation, like windburn.

Roberts in particular loves how it works as a hand cream. "I put it on my hands after I wash the dishes, and wind up putting it on my elbows and feet," she previously told InStyle. "Before you know it, I've squeezed this poor little green tube into a twist." Seriously, it's that good.

