A Running List of the Weirdest Things People Have Used to Contour

More proof that contouring has officially jumped the shark? When the idea of using an item as seemingly weird as a toothbrush for the technique becomes tame. As a hilarious response to all of the outlandings contouring methods constantly going viral, many Instagram and YouTube makeup gurus have been using even stranger items like knives, stacks of money, and even actual cats used to help place stripes of bronzer and highlighter. Although these techniques aren't of the try-this-at-home variety, it's pretty entertaining to see how just about any object with a straight edge can create a set of cheekbones so sharp, they might just stab a man. Scroll down to see the full list of videos now. Happy Monday, everyone.
Tag a friend 👫👬👭 Contouring with tape? NAH!! Using a spoon to create a cut crease? NAAAAAAH! Introducing the new and effective way of contouring. It's let you get that VERY sharp look! Taking contouring to the next level.... This is how I achieve my sharp af' contour, liner and on fleek brows. {I was not harmed during the making of this video only those who've I cut with my sharp contour}
#KnifeContouring
Forget that tape method—to achieve his super-precise contour, Zachary Anthony (a.k.a. Barbiegutz) uses a chef's knife to sharpen the lines on his cheekbones, around the hairline, nose, and under the brow.
Stack that money 💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵 Filmed a Contour Collab video with my girl @Emily._.Louise Lashes: @HudaBeauty @ShopHudaBeauty in "Scarlett" Shadows: @Morphebrushes 35N Pallet (Use SADIASLAY at checkout for 10% off) Highlight: Becca Cosmetics "Champagne Pop" Contour: @AnastasiaBeverlyHills Cream Contour Kit in "Medium" Lips: @TarteCosmetics Tartiest Lip Paint in "Hella"
#MoneyContouring
If you're not using that stack to pay for your apartment or a brand new Anastasia Glow palette, rest assured it can aid in finessing those bronzer stripes. Just follow in the footsteps of SadiaSlayy.
Cat contouring 🤔 lmao, please do not take this video too serious, it was just for fun!! Face: @anastasiabeverlyhills cream contour kit "light" I used the "banana" shade & "java" to highlight and contour. Eyes: @morphebrushes 350 palette @vegas_nay grand glamour lashes Lips: @anastasiabeverlyhills pure Hollywood @nyxcosmetics butter gloss "tiramisu"
#CatContouring
What do you get when you combine the internet's love of cat videos with a contouring tutorial? Chantell Ramirez's hilarious method fusing the two. We're surprised that she actually got her cat to sit still for that long, and it's one of the cutest cameos we've seen in a makeup tutorial yet.
#PizzaContouring
Not long after the advent of the Pizza Highlighter, Eykiss Velasquez used the angle of her own pepperoni slice to craft a set of defined cheekbones.
#ScissorContouring
Though the thought of using objects this sharp so close to our faces is intimidating, Jose Martinez's scissor method is one we'd actually consider—albeit with that child-safe pair we used to stash in our kindergarten pencil boxes.
A very serious professional how to contour video. This may look like a regular banana, but it's not. Its an extremely expensive expert contouring banana for very professional mua's only. You too can attempt to achieve the level of expertise that I have. All you need is a very expensive piece of paper saying you can create makeup art on faces, a high quality professional expert contour banana that will cost $29057.99 and Gwen Stefani to personally perform Hollaback while your talent ensues. Batteries sold separately. Gwen Stefani not included. BROWS: ✨ @anastasiabeverlyhills Tape Dipbrow #abhbrows ✨ @gerardcosmetics Brow Bar to Go #gerardcosmetics EYES: ✨ @makeupaddictioncosmetics Vintage Palette & Flaming Love Palette #makeupaddictioncosmetics LASHES: ✨ @esqido x @ginashkeda Gina Lashes #esqido #ginashkeda BASE: ✨ @toofaced Born This Way Foundation Light Beige #toofacedcosmetics CONTOUR/HIGHLIGHT: ✨ #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhcontour Cream Contour Kit Light & Powder Contour Kit Light @norvina GLOW: ✨ #abhglow #abhglowkit That Glow Kit BLUSH: ✨ @maccosmetics Peaches Blush LIPS: ✨ #toofaced Matte Melted Lipstick Bend and Snap! #wakeupmakeup #brian_champagne #laurag_143 #makegirlz #hudabeauty #norvina #vegas_nay #makeupvideosss
#BananaContouring
Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl" lyrics have never been more applicable. As a tongue-in-cheek response to all the weird contouring videos going viral, YouTuber Kasey Rayton follows the curve of a banana to sculpt out her natural shadows.
When you love to contour .. But you love donuts more 😳🍰🍩😂 Just when you thought contouring was getting WAY out of hand 🙈 #CakeContour #thisisaJOKE 😄 .. Although that cream cake really helped me get some precision on my cheek contour 😂 ! Tag your friends!!! - I reckon this could be a new worldwide professional technique ? #jokingAGAIN #ccclarkebeauty #cakecontouring .. Choker - @standoutjewels and Wearing my dipped silver wig from CCCLARKE.com link in bio 😘💕
#DonutContouring
Our love for donuts only continues to grow after finding out they can do double-duty in our breakfast as well as our primping routine, courtesy of makeup artist CC Clarke.