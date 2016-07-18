A Running List of the Weirdest Things People Have Used to Contour

More proof that contouring has officially jumped the shark? When the idea of using an item as seemingly weird as a toothbrush for the technique becomes tame. As a hilarious response to all of the outlandings contouring methods constantly going viral, many Instagram and YouTube makeup gurus have been using even stranger items like knives, stacks of money, and even actual cats used to help place stripes of bronzer and highlighter. Although these techniques aren't of the try-this-at-home variety, it's pretty entertaining to see how just about any object with a straight edge can create a set of cheekbones so sharp, they might just stab a man. Scroll down to see the full list of videos now. Happy Monday, everyone.

RELATED: People Are Using Weird Household Items in Their Beauty Routines

#KnifeContouring

Forget that tape method—to achieve his super-precise contour, Zachary Anthony (a.k.a. Barbiegutz) uses a chef's knife to sharpen the lines on his cheekbones, around the hairline, nose, and under the brow.

#MoneyContouring

If you're not using that stack to pay for your apartment or a brand new Anastasia Glow palette, rest assured it can aid in finessing those bronzer stripes. Just follow in the footsteps of SadiaSlayy.

#CatContouring

What do you get when you combine the internet's love of cat videos with a contouring tutorial? Chantell Ramirez's hilarious method fusing the two. We're surprised that she actually got her cat to sit still for that long, and it's one of the cutest cameos we've seen in a makeup tutorial yet.

#PizzaContouring

Not long after the advent of the Pizza Highlighter, Eykiss Velasquez used the angle of her own pepperoni slice to craft a set of defined cheekbones.

RELATED: 3 Trending Makeup Techniques You've Probably Seen on Instagram

Though the thought of using objects this sharp so close to our faces is intimidating, Jose Martinez's scissor method is one we'd actually consider—albeit with that child-safe pair we used to stash in our kindergarten pencil boxes.

#BananaContouring

Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl" lyrics have never been more applicable. As a tongue-in-cheek response to all the weird contouring videos going viral, YouTuber Kasey Rayton follows the curve of a banana to sculpt out her natural shadows.

#DonutContouring

Our love for donuts only continues to grow after finding out they can do double-duty in our breakfast as well as our primping routine, courtesy of makeup artist CC Clarke.