Fall Wedding Nails: 3 Embellished Designs to Try Now

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Sheryl George
Oct 18, 2014 @ 1:45 pm

Wedding season used to be reserved for just the summer months but we’ve found our calendars blocked off for quite a few autumn nuptials. If you're wondering how to change up your nail game for Fall weddings, we've got you covered. We met up with N.Y.C. nail pro Tracylee who gave us some chic bridal inspiration to take us through the colder months. Start pinning now!

PHOTOS: Follow these steps to achieve Tracylee's manicures!

1 of 12 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Gray Rhinestone Waterfall: Step 1

Polish nails with 2 coats of gray polish. We like Sally Hansen's Miracle Gel in Greyfitti ($10; target.com).
Advertisement
2 of 12 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Gray Rhinestone Waterfall: Step 2

Brush on top coat so that the embellishments can stick on more easily. Quickly, apply 2 clear rhinestones near each other, at an angle, near the free edge (tip of the nail). Apply silver and black bouillon beads individually, around the rhinestones and slightly down the nail, giving it a waterfall effect.
3 of 12 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Gray Rhinestone Waterfall: Step 3

Apply another layer of top coat to seal the design. We used Sally Hansen's Miracle Gel Top Coat ($10; ulta.com).
Advertisement
4 of 12 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Nude with gold cuticle: Step 1

Apply 2 coats of nude polish. We like Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer in Muget ($25; dior.com).
Advertisement
5 of 12 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Nude with gold cuticle: Step 2

Apply top coat and place hexagonal gold glitter, individually around the cuticle line.
Advertisement
6 of 12 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Nude with gold cuticle: Step 3

Place gold bouillon beads individually, following the same placement as the glitter.
Advertisement
7 of 12 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Nude with gold cuticle: Step 4

Apply your favorite fast dry top coat to seal the design and for polish longevity. Try Dior's Top Coat Abricot ($23; dior.com).
Advertisement
8 of 12 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Metallic blush and studded: Step 1

Brush on 1 coat of golden polish to nails.
Advertisement
9 of 12 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Metallic blush and studded: Step 2

Using Chanel Nail Lacquer in Ballerina ($27; chanel.com), polish on top of the gold starting 1/4 away from the cuticle, down the center of the nail. “Be sure to duplicate the shape of the cuticle with this step, to make the polish 'C' shaped,” says nail pro Tracylee.
Advertisement
10 of 12 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Metallic blush and studded: Step 3

Using a detail or striper brush dipped in golden polish to make a triangle shape in the center of the original color.
Advertisement
11 of 12 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Metallic blush and studded: Step 4

Apply a gold, square stud, at the tip of the triangle in a diamond shape.
Advertisement
12 of 12 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

Metallic blush and studded: Step 5

Seal the design with top coat.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!