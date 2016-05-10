We Found the Rose Perfume for People Who Don't Like Floral Perfumes 

It really wasn't what we expected. It was better.
Attention floral fragrance haterz... We may have found the solution to your abhorrence of scents that smell like a garden. Particularly of the rose variety. We all know those can be cloylingly sweet, heady and powdery, but the folks at CLEAN RESERVE—well, let's just say they have created the lightest floral and sexiest take on a classic imaginable with their Blonde Rose perfume. We loved it so much we had to put it in our May beauty bag. Read on for all of the details.
RELATED: This Lip and Cheek Tint Is Literally Good Enough to Eat
What It's Called:
CLEAN Reserve Blonde Rose
How Much It Will Set You Back:
A pair of shoes at zara or... $90.00 at cleanperfume.com
What Makes It Special:
It is a true feminine floral that is timeless and edgy. And it's infused with sustainable ingredient, sandalwood from Sri Lanka, where it is responsibly harvested.
RELATED: The Essence of Youth Actually Exists
Who’s It For?
For rose lovers who want an edgier option. It is for someone who loves modern, yet classic statement fragrances.
When to Use It:
Day or night. Mix it with other fragrances— the options are endless.
RELATED: This Multi-Tasking Moisturizer Will Remove 5 Steps from Your Routine
What It Feels Like:
N/A
What It Smells Like:
A feminine balanced floral that is subtle, yet sophisticated and sexy. Watery freshness and zesty lime exhilarates and uplifts, while rose, soft jasmine and peony reveal a simple purity.
Expert Quote about what it is/why it’s cool/different than other products/how to use:
"It is pure, fresh, and modern. The fragrance is free of clutter, making it minimalist and genderless," says Steven Claisse, Senior Perfumer at Takasago
What the Internet Is Saying:
These little eco guys are on the counters in Stores all around the World - I call them "the Best sixpack ever" 🌱🍀💚 #parfum #parfume #eco #reserve #cleanreserve #blonderose #suededoud #warmcotton #sixpack #ibbyheart #blogger #beauty #Iseebeautyintheworld @magasindunord skriver I, når de er på disk!? 🙏🏽 @elements_group 🦄🌱🍀 @cleanreserve
CLEAN RESERVE Blonde Rose is not an ordinary floral fragrance, it is for anyone who loves to be feminine with an edge. A sophisticated blend of rose, jasmine, and peony, it reminds of the classic, yet modern femininity that’s fresh and sexy. Men can wear it too, especially when paired with Sueded Oud. Each CLEAN Reserve fragrance was created to be dynamic and evoke, not memories of the past, but possibilities and experiences yet to be discovered. Each is linear without much movement from top to bottom, making it ideal for layering and blending. 🙏🏻 #cleanreserve #blonderose #sustainable #fragrance #layering #beauty #floral #feminine #edge #linear @cleanreserve @elements_group