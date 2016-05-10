We Found the Rose Perfume for People Who Don't Like Floral Perfumes 

Attention floral fragrance haterz... We may have found the solution to your abhorrence of scents that smell like a garden. Particularly of the rose variety. We all know those can be cloylingly sweet, heady and powdery, but the folks at CLEAN RESERVE—well, let's just say they have created the lightest floral and sexiest take on a classic imaginable with their Blonde Rose perfume. We loved it so much we had to put it in our May beauty bag. Read on for all of the details.

What It's Called:

CLEAN Reserve Blonde Rose

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A pair of shoes at zara or... $90.00 at cleanperfume.com

What Makes It Special:

It is a true feminine floral that is timeless and edgy. And it's infused with sustainable ingredient, sandalwood from Sri Lanka, where it is responsibly harvested.

Who’s It For?

For rose lovers who want an edgier option. It is for someone who loves modern, yet classic statement fragrances.

When to Use It:

Day or night. Mix it with other fragrances— the options are endless.

What It Feels Like:

What It Smells Like:

A feminine balanced floral that is subtle, yet sophisticated and sexy. Watery freshness and zesty lime exhilarates and uplifts, while rose, soft jasmine and peony reveal a simple purity.

Expert Quote about what it is/why it’s cool/different than other products/how to use:

"It is pure, fresh, and modern. The fragrance is free of clutter, making it minimalist and genderless," says Steven Claisse, Senior Perfumer at Takasago

