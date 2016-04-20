We Found the "No Makeup" Makeup Tint of Our Dreams

We all have those days when we just cannot be bothered with a huge production while getting ready. But, on those days, we still want our skin to look amazing... So what's a girl to do? Reach for This Works Perfect Look Skin Miracle, that's what. Your skin will look bare, but infused with the glow of vacation and ample sleep. And get this, it's not shimmery either. What I'm saying is, you can breeze to the grocery store with an *almost* bare face and people will legit wonder, "is she, or isn't she?" Who doesn't want that? Because I loved this so much, and it's quickly becoming my most reached for staple, I had to talk to Donna Reggi, the North American managing director of This Works, to find out exactly what makes this product so magical.

What It's Called:

Perfect Look Skin Miracle

How Much It Will Set You Back:

The entire Hunger Games Collection on iTunes, or... $52; net-a-porter.com

What Makes It Special:

A multi-tasking tinted, miracle effect moisturizer that instantly brightens tried, dull skin and delivers a hint of radiance and natural-looking color, while nourishing, hydrating, and replenishing with a dose of vitamins A, C, E, and hyaluronic acid. Natural caramel gives a hint of color and mica delivers radiance and blurs imperfections so skin looks instantly brighter, smoother and more flawless.

Who’s It For?

The universal hint of color and the dose of skin nourishing vitamins make it a great skin perfecter for most skin tones. Worn alone, it’s the perfect weekend daytime look — blend into skin and you’re looking refreshed and ready for the day!

When to Use It:

Use it instead of face moisturizer, on its own or under makeup.

What It Feels Like:

Lightweight, non-greasy texture, glides onto skin, and is absorbed quickly so you can get glowing in a moment’s notice!

What It Smells Like:

A very subtle sugary scent

What the Experts Are Saying:

Says Regii, "This should be called a complexion booster – because it’s more than a tinted moisturizer — it has 'wow' factor. It’s an all-in-one skin perfecter, pore-refiner, and multi-vitamin for your skin. The mica and hint of color make your skin look gorgeous — like you’re well-rested and have been on vacation. The light texture makes your skin feel like it can breathe, which makes it perfect even in warmer months. I love that the application – with fingers, it’s so easy to blend into skin – is completely goof proof."

What the Internet Is Saying: