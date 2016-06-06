We Found the Best Eyeliners That Won’t Smudge in the Heat

Summer’s here and the temps are rising. So to keep our eye makeup from falling (as in, melting down our faces), we road-tested a slew. Whether you prefer a liquid, pencils, or gel, we've found the best budgeproof eyeliners. Check out our editor favorites below—and discover a few new tricks to up your liner game this season.

Liquid

I’m seriously obsessed with Kat Von D Tattoo Liner ($19; sephora.com) and fully believe all of the hype surrounding it after trying it out over the weekend. It didn’t quit throughout the entirety of my cousin’s graduation ceremony, which was outside in 80-degree heat with our seats directly facing the sun, and looked just as crisp for all of the post-graduation festivities that followed. When it comes to liquid liner, I tend to veer toward the versions that are packaged in a pen-like stylo, so I especially loved how Kat Von D’s pen was equipped with a tapered brush applicator to get the wing super-precise.

-Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Pencil

With these L’Oreal Silkissime pencil eyeliners ($9; ulta.com), you get big color payoff. And they come in a range of versatile shades. While black tends to be my daily go-to, I love a swipe of bold teal in the summer. This past weekend, I layered the teal pencil over my black shade for a deep blue; even with temperatures soaring into the 80s, severe humidity and one big thunderstorm, the pencil strokes stayed put.

—Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

Gel

IMHO, Bobbi Brown is the reigning queen of gel eyeliner. Her blend is easy-to-apply (I like to use a slanted brush to tightline along my lashes) and lasts from the moment you slide it on, to the second you hit it with remover. I’ve been using her take on navy—Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner in Sapphire Shimmer Ink ($26; barneys.com)—since the weather warmed up. It’s a touch more playful than basic black or brown.

—Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor