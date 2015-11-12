We Can't Stop, Won't Stop Freaking Out Over This Miley Cyrus Lookalike

These days everyone is obsessed with finding their real-life doppelgänger thanks to an Internet phenomenon known as Twin Strangers. But singer Miley Cyrus won't have to spend hours and hours sifting through pages of other people's faces because her stranger twin is blowing up on social media right as we speak.

Who is she? Her name is Mardee Shackleford and she's a 21-year-old waitress from California. According to Shackelford, she gets mistaken for the singer all the time.

#flashbackfriday to when I got this cool jumpsuit and for some reason posed like my neck was broken. 💀💥💀 #RIPshavedhair A photo posted by Riot Grrrl-vegan-hippie🍇🍒🍌 (@mardeeraquel) on Oct 2, 2015 at 6:25pm PDT

"Several times I have been sitting in traffic and people have slid open the back door of their car and kids will start yelling, 'Miley,'" she told Daily Mail. "Sometimes it feels like I am actually famous or a celebrity, just on a really small scale. It's been really fun for me." At one of Miley's recent concerts she was swarmed by fans and even got to meet her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus!

"Almost every table that I waited on, someone would say I looked like her," she says. "I couldn't go anywhere without hearing it." Take a look at these Instagram pics of Shackleford below… uncanny right?

It's a party in the U-S-A! 🎉🇺🇸 #IndependenceDay #itssobright #squintyeyes A photo posted by Riot Grrrl-vegan-hippie🍇🍒🍌 (@mardeeraquel) on Jul 4, 2015 at 7:50pm PDT

🌺🌼🌸I'm liking the textures in my hair right about now👱 Easy AF to style so it's perfect for me. 💁 A photo posted by Riot Grrrl-vegan-hippie🍇🍒🍌 (@mardeeraquel) on Mar 29, 2015 at 12:02pm PDT

Derp derp face💩 I got another tattoo yesterday! 🍄 I think tatts hurt, so the photos were not cute lol. But I wanted to show you guys 💁 Done by @ericdcolossaltattoo A photo posted by Riot Grrrl-vegan-hippie🍇🍒🍌 (@mardeeraquel) on Mar 14, 2015 at 9:21pm PDT

I love how it's December and I get to go to the beach. Thank you Florida :D #vacation A photo posted by Riot Grrrl-vegan-hippie🍇🍒🍌 (@mardeeraquel) on Dec 6, 2014 at 4:16pm PST

Someone gifted me this body suit and its basically fabulous, it's all shimmery. Excuse me while I pretend I'm Beyonce' for a sec lol #nomakeup #iwokeuplikethis #flawless A photo posted by Riot Grrrl-vegan-hippie🍇🍒🍌 (@mardeeraquel) on Aug 28, 2014 at 7:03pm PDT