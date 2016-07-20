Need-to-Know Info: Chic Ways to Repurpose Your Used Candles 

Looking for a way to justify splurgy candle purchases? Or hate the thought of throwing away a beautiful candle container—no matter the price–and want to repurpose it somehow? Lucky for you, we've got some pretty fabulous candle upcycling suggestions below. They're sourced from the gold mine of beauty and crafts that is Instagram, and we hope that inspire you.

Pro Tip: To remove any residual wax, pop your candle into the freezer and then loosen it with a spatula or butter knife. It should slip right out.

Repurpose with purpose. #VOLUSPA #repurposed #upcycle #reuse A photo posted by VOLUSPA (@voluspacandles) on Jul 18, 2016 at 5:28pm PDT

Why buy a vase when you can repurpose one from one of our candle vessels? #Voluspa #Recycle Photo by: @lilymaedesigns A photo posted by VOLUSPA (@voluspacandles) on Jul 19, 2016 at 8:53am PDT

Repurpose the candles as a vase. Collect enough and you could even use them as centerpieces at an event, or you can simply place them around your home.

RELATED: Super Easy Tricks for Mastering Graphic Eye Makeup

IG user @jemjemr reused her Diptyque candle as a holder for her makeup blending sponges. Genius! We also like the idea of filling an old candle with decorative stones or beads and using it as a cosmetic brush holder.

Simplify your life. p: @athome.withabby A photo posted by Paddywax (@paddywaxcandles) on May 23, 2016 at 7:31am PDT

RELATED: These Sharpeners Won't Destroy Your Fave Makeup Pencils

These shiny candle holders would also be difficult to throw away. How gorgeous is this?

Happy upcycling!