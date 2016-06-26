It's a battle that rages almost as strong as the Coke vs. Pepsi debate—is waxing or threading better for your brows? Although the two techniques are very different, the end result is more or less the same. "Hair removal is hair removal," says brow expert and makeup artist Zoey Van Jones. "You can use either technique, it just comes down to the quality of the person shaping them. To settle the issue once and for all, Van Jones outlines which method is right for you. Read on to find out whether you should wax or thread your brows.

You Should Thread If...

You're using retinol-based products. Retinoids can cause sensitivity, and although any acne or anti-aging products that exfoliate make your complexion slightly tender, you run less of a risk of having skin removed with threading. Although that doesn't mean there aren't any risks whatsoever. Van Jones notes that you can still get a few cuts when threading, so if you're using retinol-infused products, we recommend swapping them out a week prior to getting either treatment just to be safe.

You have thicker hair. "It's kind of weird, but I've found that girls who have thicker hair don't find threading as painful," Van Jones tells us. "If the base of the hair is really small, it tends to hurt when it gets pulled out, but when you yank out hair with a larger base, you don't really seem to notice it."

You don't want a line of demarcation. On some people, waxing can leave behind an obvious mark, but this isn't as noticeable with threading since your technician will work one row at a time. Van Jones notes that, for the removal of hair on the upper lip or baby hairs on the perimeter of the face, threading is also a better option.

You Should Wax If...