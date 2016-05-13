Wavy-Haired Girls, This Hair Care Duo Is About to Change Your LIFE

For us wavy-girls, who so choose to remain wavy (embrace that texture, girls!), it's pretty much always been impressed upon us that to bring out our waves, it all depends on the products we use AFTER we get out of the shower. Well, Deva Curl is changing that. Leave it to the peeps who made curly-girls stand proud to extend a loving hand to wavy-haired maidens. They've come out with a shampoo and conditioner that has made bringing out my natural texture so easy that I can literally wash-and-dash. Here's what makes it so special, according to Cal Ellis, Curl Master and Educator for DevaCurl!

What It's Called:

Low-Poo Delight and One Condition Delight

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Your morning coffee for two work-weeks or... $20; sephora.com

What Makes It Special:

Lightweight and nourishing ingredients that deliver weightless moisture: lotus flower for brilliance, chia and flax seed for texture and definition, rice protein for touchable volume and strength. And like all DevaCurl products, No-Poo and One Condtion Delight are sulfate, paraben, and silicone-free.

Who’s It For?

Many girls with wavy hair don’t know that they have waves. Delight addresses the needs of the wavy client who desire weightless defined waves with texture. What the typical wavy girl doesn’t realize is that a good cleanser and conditioner —not styling products — are what will set her up for beautiful, healthy waves. Delight puts an end to the frustration that can happen with waves that tend to look frizzy, messy, and stuck in the land between curly and straight.

When to Use It:

Delight Low Poo cleanser can be used daily. Massage scalp vigorously and massage well while rinsing.

What It Feels Like:

Delightful, weightless, refreshing

What It Smells Like:

Citrus and Lotus Flower

What the Experts Are Saying:

Says Ellis, "For gorgeous waves, a good cleanse and condition routine are everything! Delight delivers weightless moisture that wavy girls love, and the result is beautiful, shiny, manageable, frizz-free curls."

What the Internet Is Saying: