Watch Women Allow Software to Assess Their Resting Bitch Face

Resting Bitch Face (RBF) has gotten a lot of publicity in recent years, with the term coined to describe those of us whose neutral facial expression expresses contempt, or an air of unapproachability. Personally, I’ve known I’ve had RBF for well over a decade (I’m also infamous for my side eye skills) but finally being able to attach a name to the phenomenon was kind of comforting.

Nolduce Information Technology developed software that can actually detect RBF by scanning a person’s face. Those intrepid folks over at BuzzFeed released a video showing a few brave women going in front of the webcam to determine if they do indeed fall under the RBF category.

You really need to watch to see the results, but we were pleasantly surprised by the readings, and interested in how the software picks up different levels of emotion in one’s neutral resting face. But really, the moral of the story is even if you do have just a little RBF, you’re in no way “suffering” from it. We don’t need to be on guard with a smile on our faces all day every day. If my face registers a little contempt, I’m cool with that. Just please don’t tell me to smile if you see me on the street, because then you’ll see my expression go from a neutral RBF to downright purposefully annoyed. And you really don’t want that. Trust me.