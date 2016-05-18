Watch Olivia Munn Sword Fight and Show Off Her Flawless Skin

Okay, brains and beauty aside, it turns out that Olivia Munn is a total badass. And we know this because not only does she play Psylocke in the upcoming X-Men: Apocalypse (so.darn.excited), but she also made a video with Proactiv showing off her insane swordsmanship skills... Oh, and her flawless complexion to boot!

Olivia has been a Proactiv spokesperson for some time now, so we can't say that her skin's gorgeous glow is all that shocking, but we have to say that paired with her impressive maneuvering of a samurai sword pretty much has us floored. So exactly what is Psylocke (aka Olivia) using for her perfect skin?

Apparently the Quick Fix Blemish Pen and Mark Correcting Pads keep her skin looking clear and beautiful, no matter if she's kicking butt or waltzing down the red carpet.