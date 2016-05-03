Wait, Where Does Kat Graham Store Her Lashes?

Kat Graham knows beauty. She just does. Turns out, she also knows a thing or two about fragrance, and by that we mean she is a wealth of olfactory knowledge. Which would make sense, considering she is a newly crowned Caress Queen/Brand Ambassador, after all. This, was only confirmed to us when we met her at the launch of Caress' two new body washes, Enchant Forever and Mystique Forever. It's was a meeting of two girly-girls, and it was F-U-N.

My #ForeverQueen move. Show me the move you use to unleash fragrance like a 👸🏽 #IRepCaress #ForeverQueen @caress A video posted by Kat Graham (@katgraham) on May 3, 2016 at 8:59am PDT

Firstly, we had to know which of the scents she swear by. That would be Enchant Forever because it's super yummy. But we didn't stop there when it came to fragrance because Kat, well, she's a self-professed perfume addict. "I am obsessed with smell. It’s a problem — almost debilitating," she said. "I literally had a roommate almost leave because he said that my sense of smell was too intense that he couldn’t do anything, spraying anything, or burn anything without me complaining… If something smells bad, I can’t stop complaining about it until it’s fixed."

So how did Kat get to be so fragrance obsessed? Oh, just everyone's childhood BFF, Barbie. Yes, we're totally serious. "I was 7, maybe 8, and there was a Barbie that came with perfume, and I literally used up the whole thing of perfume... and made my mom buy me another Barbie just for the perfume. And we didn't have a lot of money, but I just loved the smell so much."

Doesn't get more #BeautyGirl than that, does it? We also asked Kat how she hypes herself up for a daring beauty moment. Turns out, she does a lot of studying of fashion and beauty to put together looks for events, but she did tell us that she's learned what works for her by simply trying things out.

"I experimented in front of a camera," she says. "I suggest that young girls just try things. I know it's spring, but if you want to wear black lips, just do it. You may realize that you're more into nude lips, but you never get to know what works and what doesn't unless you're trying new things. I tried everything under the sun and that's how I became good at doing my own makeup. I've had terrible brow moments and terrible contour moments, and I got ROASTED for it, but I still tried."

Talk about beauty inspo. Kat makes us feel fearless. As for the beauty product that she has the most of?

Kat told us that at one point she had so many false lashes that she was keeping them in a bathtub in a spare room in her house. A BATHTUB, you guys. That's a lot of lashes.

So she's a glam-goddess with a great sense of smell. But what about on her off days? How does Kat Graham become Kat Graham?

Turns out, it's as simple as taking a bubble bath with some Enchant Forever. "Sometimes when I'm feeling bleh, I feel like I can't be bothered... that I just don't want to do anything but eat donuts... and that's not good girls, you should also eat ice cream [LAUGHS]. But in all seriousness, when that happens, I'm a bubble bath girl," she says.

Still can't believe @caress was crazy enough to put me in charge! What a beautiful 2 days filled with girl empowerment love and sisterhood. Thank you @monabk for being so amazing and taking such good care of me these past days. (We did it!) Thanks to everyone who came out to support this groundbreaking brand and the fierce females behind it. #ForeverQueen A video posted by Kat Graham (@katgraham) on Apr 28, 2016 at 1:38pm PDT

As for her routine in the tub? "I'll sit in my bath and reflect, and after my hair is completely wet and I've soaked in some Enchant Forever for a while, I'll get out at ground zero and I'm totally refreshed. Then I can seize the day... or the night."

You better believe the next time we're feeling blue, we'll be hopping into a bubble bath filled with Caress Enchant Forever ($4; target.com). That's probably the next best thing to being Kat Graham.