Wait, Did Troian Bellisario Get a Nose Ring?

Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images
Coachella is a confusing time full of fake tattoos, fake hair, and fake flower crowns — but fake piercings? Yep, apparently that too. Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario (she plays Spencer, FYI) hit the concert series with a brand new decorative nose piercing, but don't panic — it looks like this could be ~festival faux~. Here Troian is sporting her new bling:
And here she is less than a day later, with nary a nose piercing to be found:
So, is it a fake? Who knows, but either way, Troian isn't the first celebrity to hop on this trend. Bella Thorne is also sporting a nose ring for Coachella — not to mention dip-dyed blue hair and an embellished choker.
No such thing as too much jewelry, right?