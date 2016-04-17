Wait, Did Troian Bellisario Get a Nose Ring?

Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images
Mehera Bonner
Apr 17, 2016 @ 7:15 pm

Coachella is a confusing time full of fake tattoos, fake hair, and fake flower crowns — but fake piercings? Yep, apparently that too.  Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario (she plays Spencer, FYI) hit the concert series with a brand new decorative nose piercing, but don't panic — it looks like this could be ~festival faux~.  Here Troian is sporting her new bling:
 

Teaching @docdanger how to look good with a straw. Never suck. just rest. #coachella2016 lessons

A photo posted by Troian ellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on

 And here she is less than a day later, with nary a nose piercing to be found:

Day two. Complete. 🔫&🌹 @forever21 #f21xmusic

A photo posted by Troian ellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on


So, is it a fake? Who knows, but either way, Troian isn't the first celebrity to hop on this trend. Bella Thorne is also sporting a nose ring for Coachella — not to mention dip-dyed blue hair and an embellished choker.  

#coachella HERE I COME!!! 😚 #friyay #taxday #grind #girlswithtattoos #vibes

A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

 No such thing as too much jewelry, right? 

