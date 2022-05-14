This Liquid Eyeliner Lasted Through Jungle Humidity, Whitewater Rafting, and a 5-Hour Plane Ride

I'd never gone rafting before this trip, but my brother is frequently jumping out of planes and hiking to hot springs, so I felt some amount of pressure to live an adventure lifestyle, or at least do my best impression of Dr. Lara Croft on the journey to my group's hotel on the banks of the Pacuare River. We hit the first rapid's churning 5-foot waves, and I felt TikTok's "immediately no" sound in my bones, but there was no turning back.