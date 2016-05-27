The Eye Product for the Girl Who Doesn't Wear Eye Products 

I've been going through a phase lately—a lipstick phase. And because I don't like to look too "done," I have been wearing less eyeshadow than normal. But then I was introduced to Votre Vu's Lingerie Pour Les Yeux, and, well, it's given me the best of both worlds. I can cover any discoloration I have on my lids, but I don't feel like I'm wearing makeup. For more on why it's awesome, here's Matin, celeb makeup artist to Gal Gadot, Georgia May Jagger, and Claire Danes.

What It's Called:

Lingerie Pour Les Yeux – Eyelid Smoother

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Three acai bowls at Juice Gen (YUM) ... or $29; votrevu.com

What Makes It Special:

"It perfectly preps your lids for long-lasting shadow or liner while creating a more youthful and awake appearance. The antioxidant-rich eyelid primer helps protect your lid from premature aging while plumping up fine lines with sultry hibiscus extract, a natural alternative to Botox. Woven with a patented anti-wrinkle power ingredient, this proprietary formula for all skin types has been proven in clinical trials to reduce wrinkles by 26 percent when applied daily for three weeks."

Who’s It For

Anyone!

When to Use It:

You can either use it by itself for a clean flawless look or under eyeshadow or liner. Gently tap Lingerie Pour Les Yeux across the lid from the inside corner to the outer corner.

What It Feels Like:

"A whisper light concealer— weightless and clean."

What It Smells Like:

No Aroma.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"I usually hate primers because they add too much thickness and texture on the lid and can look heavy and can make the skin on the eye lids look crepey. This products makes the skin on the eyes look flawless without adding the thick texture of a primer or a concealer," says Matin.

What the Internet Is Saying: