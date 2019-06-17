Vote for Your Favorite Beauty Brands in Our Third Annual Readers' Choice Awards

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: The polls are now open for InStyle’s third annual Readers’ Choice Awards, where you have the power to select the best-of-the-best new beauty products.

The nominees you’ll see below have been carefully selected by our editors, who spent the last twelve months testing everything from hands-free curling irons to long-lasting lipsticks. (Yes, our bathroom cabinets are near collapse.) At the end of the day, we narrowed the playing field to more than 165 products across 36 categories. Now, it’s up to you.

As you scroll through the survey below, you’ll have the chance to choose from editor-selected launches or write in your own top choice. We’ll tally the votes, then reveal the victors in the October 2019 issue of InStyle, as well as on InStyle.com. May the best products win!

