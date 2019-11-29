Amazon’s Best-Selling Mascara Has Over 1,500 Perfect Ratings — and It’s on Sale Right Now

Image zoom Instagram/@viviennesabo

Whether you’re a fan of a minimal, no-makeup makeup look or prefer to apply it like a pro, chances are your routine of choice includes a few swipes of mascara each morning. Since mascara is easily the most universal of all beauty products, it only makes sense that there are so many options out there to choose from, ranging from designer to drugstore (and yes, we’ve tried them all).

Surprisingly enough, the number-one selling mascara across all of Amazon will actually cost you less than your Starbucks order. Yep, Vivenne Sabo’s Cabaret Premiere mascara (which is normally priced at a still-impressive $13) is now marked down to $8 for Black Friday.

The French mascara has been on our radar ever since it took the best-seller crown seemingly overnight — and it’s continued its reign since. With over 1,500 perfect reviews and a 4.3-star rating, the mascara that promises to “transform your ordinary lashes into ooh-la-la” seems to be doing just that. Even self-proclaimed mascara snobs have called it the best they’ve ever used.

Its lightweight formula creates defined and voluminous lashes with just one coat — sans flakes and annoying clumping — and is so good it has Amazon shoppers ditching their go-to designer mascaras.

“I have religiously used Diorshow Black Out Mascara for the past decade. I decided that I no longer wanted to spend $30 on mascara, so I decided to venture out to find a more affordable brand. After reading the reviews on Amazon, I decided to purchase this product. The brush is small, which makes it easy to work both the top and bottom lashes,” said one reviewer. “The product itself is thick enough to make a noticeable difference on my lashes, but not too thick that it looks clumpy. I have had no issues with the product running either, and I tend to rub my eyes frequently.”

Oh, and if the recent lice-in-eyelash-extensions news sent you running to your lash tech for a removal, you’ll be relieved to learn that shoppers who’ve used Vivenne Sabo’s Cabaret Premiere mascara say people assume their lashes aren’t real. And for less than $9? We’ll take 50 tubes, please.

“I never write reviews for things, but this mascara was just so great I felt like I had to! I love lashes, and my friends are used to me wearing thick coats of mascara at all times. Despite this, I got complimented on my lashes basically every time I wore this mascara this week. Multiple people even asked if I had extensions! This mascara isn't clumpy at all, and makes your lashes super long and defined without sticking them together,” said one Amazon shopper. “I've never had any problems with flaking, and although it isn't waterproof, I've definitely used eye drops, shed a tear, and gotten stuck in the rain without them smudging or running down my face. All in all, this is my new holy grail mascara, and I'm thrilled!”

You can head to Amazon to shop the French mascara shoppers swear by while it’s marked down for Black Friday.

Shop now: $8 (Originally $13) amazon.com