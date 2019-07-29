This French Mascara Became One of the Best-Selling Mascaras on Amazon Overnight

Image zoom viviennesabo/Instagram

In case you didn’t know, Amazon shoppers take their mascara purchases very seriously. The top five best-selling tubes right now have accumulated over 16,000 reviews combined, all from people letting you know exactly why their beloved lash products are the absolute best. While the retail giant’s best-sellers usually stay more or less the same, with the Essence False Lash Effect Mascara taking the reign in the number one spot and drugstore favorites from L’Oreal, Maybelline, and Covergirl trailing closely behind, once in a while an unexpected product will become a new favorite. That’s exactly what happened with Vivenne Sabo’s Cabaret Premiere mascara, which made its way to the number two best-selling spot overnight.

While it’s not a household name, the French mascara isn’t completely unknown — it has over 1,000 five-star reviews from customers and remains in Amazon’s top 100 overall best-selling beauty products. The mascara promises to “transform your ordinary into ooh-la-la” by providing defined, voluminous lashes “with just one coat.” Its lightweight formulation provides a natural look, no clumping or flaking, and makes it super easy to remove. Even customers who have tried numerous mascaras say Cabaret Premiere has become their new go-to.

“I have thick but short lashes, and in the past I have been a huge fan of L'Oreal Voluminous and Butterfly Effect, Maybelline Lash Sensation, Dior DiorShow, Too Faced Better Than Sex, and Bare Minerals Lash Domination. So, it's safe to say that I have been looking for the right balance of cost and high performance product. This mascara is it. I love the way my lashes look and feel after one or two coats,” wrote one shopper. “The brush is covered in mini-bristles that separate as you apply, and the formula is not sticky or stiff, minimal clumping, and washes off easily. The price is closer to drug store brands, which means I can purchase as often as I like, but the performance is high quality. It gives me results that are a cross between the Butterfly Effect and Lash Domination, for length, definition, and volume — which I love, so this has become my go-to for daily looks.”

While it’s not waterproof, shoppers say it doesn’t smudge, even through humidity, crying, and the rain (“I've definitely used eye drops, shed a tear, and gotten stuck in the rain without it smudging or running down my face”). One self-proclaimed mascara snob even said Cabaret Premiere is the “best single cosmetic product” she has ever used.

“First I will say that I am a total mascara snob, I do not go ANYWHERE without mascara on. I have used Lancôme for 20+ years and any time I found the ‘next greatest’ mascara and tried it I was so disappointed. I read lots of reviews and could hardly believe that THIS product could be this amazing. I was so wrong! The first time I tried it my lashes looked amazing,” she wrote. “I have long and very thick lashes so many mascaras clump the lashes together, even my beloved Lancôme. The ones that do not clump do not seem to produce any noticeable results. This mascara not only gave perfect coverage from root to tip, it is a perfect level of thickness. There is NO CLUMPING! It is absolutely the best single cosmetic product I have ever used.”

Plus, you can snag a tube for just $12 (everything in Vivienne Sabo’s collection on Amazon is under $20) — a great deal for getting those long-lasting, “ooh-la-la” lashes.