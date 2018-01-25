Kourtney Kardashian Drinks Collagen, So I Decided to Try It, Too

Apart from the six months I took Flintstones gummy vitamins as a seven-year-old little girl, supplements have never been a regular part of my routine. Sure, if my co-worker offers me a biotin vitamin capsule that’s meant to make my nails stronger and tastes like a Jolly Rancher, I’ll take one, but it won’t stick like my 7 a.m. cup of coffee has. But every day, I hear something else about collagen supplements, and how adding one to your diet can help ward off the signs of aging and support your body.

After seeing several of my friends drop a pic of Vital Proteins in their Instagram Stories, and then learning that Kourtney Kardashian adds the same exact collagen protein powder to her water every morning and drinks it on an empty stomach, I decided to dig for more info on what it can do for you, and of course, try it myself.

So what does it do for you? For your skin, oral forms are reportedly designed to increase your own body's natural collagen production by delivering amino acids, or the building blocks of collagen synthesis. Collagen, as you know, is key for maintaining firm, supple skin, as well as healthy hair and nails.

"Think of collagen as the glue that holds our body together, giving structure and support from the inside out," explained the brand's Director of Education, Traci Mitchell, when we asked her about why one should consider the product. She further noted that as we get older, our own production slows, so theoretically, a supplement could help keep it at pace.

But the KarJenners aren't nearly the only celebrity fans. It's reportedly a staple in Jennifer Aniston's morning smoothie, while the brand claims Bobbi Brown is also a fan.

The most popular product from the line, and the one Kardashian uses herself, is the Collagen Peptides ($43; amazon.com), though the brand makes other forms of collagen supplements and even collagen flavored creamers, This product, however, is a flavorless powder sourced from grass-fed pasture-raised bovine hides that you can add to warm or cold liquid, coffee, smoothies, oatmeal, and even baked goods. You can get it in a tub, which you'd scoop into whatever you were making based on the serving size, or single-use packets. In terms of liquid, it's as easy as mixing and drinking.

I decided to copy Kourtney K. completely and try the Collagen Peptides, which I added into a glass of ice cold water in the morning, too afraid of messing with my tried-and-true cup of coffee. In my water, it pretty much all mixed in, besides a little that settled at the bottom of my glass. It's pretty much completely tasteless, though I did sense a very slight change in the taste of my regular tap water. But with something like coffee, or a smoothie that already has powerful flavors to take over, I'm sure you wouldn't pick up on the taste of the powder.

I did this for about a week, which I realize isn't long enough to see a difference in my skin. I'm also 26, so I'm fully aware that my collagen levels are still a well-oiled machine. But what I can vouch for is the ease of working it into my morning routine. All I had to do was dump a packet into a water bottle and I was set. So if you're motivated enough, it would be a seamless addition.

I'll try to keep it up, but given my low levels of supplement commitment demonstrated in the past, I can't make any promises. As for right now, I'll stick to Kourtney Kardashian's suggestion of scooping some manuka honey into my tea.