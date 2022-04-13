Jennifer Garner's Go-To Thickening Oil Was Behind Nicola Peltz's Wedding Hair
The Beckham clan just gained a new member: Nicola Peltz, the American actress who wed Brooklyn Beckham earlier this week. I must confess that aside from a few Instagram mentions from Victoria Beckham, I didn't know much about Peltz until the event. But according to Vogue's coverage of the affair, she shares a go-to hair brand with Jennifer Garner, and its thickening hair oil was key to her wedding approach.
As celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel explained, Peltz' Claudia Schiffer-inspired hair look owed its shiny gloss to a dedicated regimen of Virtue Labs products (Abergel is the brand's creative director). Peltz used its Restorative Mask for the week leading up to the event, and the duo trusted its Healing Oil and Un-Frizz Cream for "perfect bridal hair."
If the endorsement rings a (wedding) bell, it might be because Garner is also a vocal fan of the Healing Oil. As she told New York magazine in 2020, she turned to the hairstylist-approved formula when her bountiful hair felt a little less so. "My hair had started to thin from aging and having babies; you think you don't care about stuff like that, but you do. As soon as I started using Virtue products… I felt a difference in the texture of my hair. It was thick, strong, and vibrant again."
Per Garner and the brand, the Healing Oil's Alpha Keratin 60ku matches the protein naturally found in human hair, which is why it makes such a profound difference. On top of the starring ingredient, marula and Kalahari melon seed oil, vitamin E, and Tahitian gardenia flower extract make for an antioxidant-rich dose of silkifying power. Per the brand's lab studies, one use adds a 22 percent increase in thickness, 95 percent more repaired split ends, 67 percent less frizz, and 138 percent more vibrant color — findings that shopper reviews back up.
One such fan wrote that the oil is a "miracle" for their curly and coarse hair, and another wrote that it has an "incredible impact" on the health of their thin strands. Along the same lines, a hair oil fanatic who's gone through bottles of Kérastase, Olaplex, Moroccanoil, Gisou, and Briogeo described Virtue's as sent "from the heavens above," since it lends "unbelievable softness, shine, and manageability." Even someone negotiating Seattle's humidity said it swapped their typical "frizz riot" for smooth, shiny locks, and more confirmed that just a dab of the stuff coats every hair.
Even for an actress used to the spotlight, there must be incredible pressure on Peltz — imagine joining a family where your mother-in-law is literally Posh Spice and your father-in-law looks like that. No wonder Peltz turned to the Garner-approved thickening oil.
