The Viral Beauty Products of 2017 That Are Worth the Hype 

Dec 14, 2017

We keep track of where our friends went out last night, the cafes with the most photogenic smoothie bowls, and the year's hottest vacation spots on Instagram, so naturally your feed is a source for finding the coolest new beauty products, too.

If you don't have time (or the budget) to test every brand that Sephora carries, the social media platform can be a time-saver when you're searching for a new moisturizer, favorite concealer, or coming across a brand you've yet to discover. But, just like the mascara you randomly selected while makeup shopping, the products that your friends and beauty bloggers talk up don't always live up to the hype.

But, a lot of the beauty products that went viral throughout 2017 are actually worthy of all of the "likes" they've racked up. GlamGlow's KiraKira App-inspired glitter face mask and Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty Creme Contour and Highlighter Kit are just some of the buys that have changed our feeds (and beauty routines) this year.

Keep scrolling for the most buzzed about beauty products of 2017 that actually live up to the hype.

GlamGlow #Glittermask Gravitymud Firming Treatment 

Think of GlamGlow's #GLITTERMASK as the skincare equivalent of the KiraKira App. The brand took its best-selling GravityMud Firming Treatment and spiked it with holographic sparkles. Since its launch, you've probably noticed a lot more glittery selfies while scrolling through your feed. 

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Pro Filt'r soft Matte Longwear Foundation 

There's no shortage of matte foundations on the market, but not every brand has a shade range as inclusive as Rihanna's Fenty Beauty—which is why many of them have sold out. Since the singer launched her makeup brand this fall, her goal has been to offer products that everyone can use. This foundation's soft, shine-free finish is inspired by the same skin-smoothing effect you get from your favorite photo filter. It's also formulated with climate-adapting technology which keeps the products from sweating off or clogging your pores. 

Maybelline Gigi Hadid Jetsetter Palette 

Just thinking about the amount of frequent flyer points that Gigi Hadid must rack up in a year makes us tired, we’ve never understood how the supermodel manages to have a glowing complexion in whatever time zone she’s in. It turns out the secret is a part of her first Maybelline makeup collection. The Jetsetter palette is a curated set of eyeshadows, bronzer, concealer, highlighter, blush, lip balm, and mascara that makes doing a complete makeup look whether you’re in an Uber or sitting on a plane actually possible. 

The Ordinary Serum Foundation 

What's unbelievable is that The Ordinary's serum foundation costs less than your last Seamless order. But what isn't surprising is that the affordable skincare brand's first makeup product had a 25,000 person waitlist before it dropped. The foundation lives up to its name with a serum-like texture that can be built up depending on how much coverage you want.

Glossier Invisible Shield Daily Sunscreen SPF 35

What Glossier’s customers ask, Glossier’s customers get. That’s because the brand’s Invisible Shield Daily Sunscreen SPF 35 was crowdsourced by its fans. Asking customers what they want in a product is a trend that more and more brands adopted this year. In the case of Glossier’s sunscreen, it’s an innovative transparent, lightweight water-gel formula that melts instantly into skin without any greasiness or white cast. Basically, you can protect your skin from harmful UV/UVA rays without ruining your clothes with oily sunscreen stains. 

Kylie Cosmetics Skin Concealer 

Following Fenty Beauty's lead, Kylie Cosmetics finally released its first complexion product with the launch of its Skin Concealer, available in 30 shades that range from "fair to deep dark." 

Drunk Elephant T.LC. Sukari Babyfacial 

Think of Drunk Elephant’s Babyfacial as the equivalent of an in-office peel minus the splotchy aftermath. The mask is a blend of 25-percent AHA and 2-percent BHA acids which work to gently exfoliate and resurface skin so your complexion is smoother and brighter. Its formula is also spiked with soothing antioxidants to fight off free radicals and prevent post-mask redness and dryness. 

Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara 

Whatever sweaty situation you found yourself in this year, Urban Decay's NSFW mascara promised to be there smudge-free. The fiber mascara latches onto lashes for 14-percent more volume, definition, and length. Whether or not the formula actually still looks good in the morning is up to you to figure out. 

Ouai Memory Mist 

The key to sleeping longer on weekday mornings: blasting your hair with Ouai's Memory Mist before your blowout. The style-extender helps curls, waves, and smooth styles last so that you you can spend more time in bed without being late for work. 

Farsali Jelly Beam Illuminator/Highlighter

We know it’s cheesy, but the Internet truly wasn’t ready for this jelly. Sure, Farsali’s highlighter's jelly texture makes for a great Boomerang, but it also makes it super easy to apply, too. The formula spreads onto skin like jelly and dries into a stripe-free powder finish. Use it alone, or mix it with your favorite products for an added glow. 

KKW Beauty Creme Contour & Highlight Kit 

As the celeb that can be credited for starting the contour trend, it's totally fitting that the first product launch from Kim Kardashian West's makeup brand is the ultimate contour and highlighting kit. The set includes a dual-ended contour stick that has two shades to sculpt with, a dual-ended highlighter with matte and shimmery finishes, and dual-ended sponge applicator and brush to blend and buff it all out. 

IGK Preparty Hair Strobing Glitter Spray

The popularity of IGK’s glitter spray is further proof that all of the early 2000s beauty trends that you left behind in middle and high school are making a comeback. A coat of glitter may have been the finishing touch to the twisted updo you wore to prom, but this spray leaves subtle sparkles on hair that capture the light just right so that your strands look extra glossy and shimmery. 

  Too Faced Just Peachy Velvet Matte Eyeshadow Palette 

Your outlook on matte eyeshadows is about to get even more peachy. While the Internet freaked out over all of the products in Too Faced’s Peaches and Cream Collection, the matte eyeshadow palette is one of its standouts. The shine-free shades have high-pigment, buildable coverage that melt into skin without creasing as they wear. 

Tatcha The Water Cream 

You've heard the quote from Zoolander about water being the essence of moisture, and that's true—except when you want to hydrate your skin when you're sweating off your makeup. That's the void that Tatcha's best-selling moisturized filled when it launched and continuously sold-out this spring. Think of the moisturizer like a splash of water for your face, but is so lightweight that it instantly absorbs into skin without leaving it damp. The secret is a blend of botanicals, green tea, rice, and algae that work together to blur the skin's surface while controlling oil production. 

Revlon ColorStay Exactify Liner 

When it comes to nailing a cat eye, it's equal parts keeping a steady hand and the actual liner you use. Revlon brought the pizza cutter eyeliner to drugstores with its affordable roller-wheel liquid liner. The contoured handle makes it easier not to slip up, and the wheel glides onto your upper lash line seamlessly for a straight line. 

