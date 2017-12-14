The Viral Beauty Products of 2017 That Are Worth the Hype 

We keep track of where our friends went out last night, the cafes with the most photogenic smoothie bowls, and the year's hottest vacation spots on Instagram, so naturally your feed is a source for finding the coolest new beauty products, too.

If you don't have time (or the budget) to test every brand that Sephora carries, the social media platform can be a time-saver when you're searching for a new moisturizer, favorite concealer, or coming across a brand you've yet to discover. But, just like the mascara you randomly selected while makeup shopping, the products that your friends and beauty bloggers talk up don't always live up to the hype.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

But, a lot of the beauty products that went viral throughout 2017 are actually worthy of all of the "likes" they've racked up. GlamGlow's KiraKira App-inspired glitter face mask and Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty Creme Contour and Highlighter Kit are just some of the buys that have changed our feeds (and beauty routines) this year.

Keep scrolling for the most buzzed about beauty products of 2017 that actually live up to the hype.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes