So Long, Summer—Shop the Hottest Lipstick Trend for Fall

Break out those layers and prepare to put those summer brights into hibernation, because September has officially arrived. With the abundance of violet tones on the market for the upcoming season, it's pretty safe to say that bold purple lips are going to be huge this fall. No, we're not talking a deep plum—we'll get into those as the temperatures drop more dramatically—but bold amethyst and lilac hues that almost border on neon. If you're the type to stretch the lifespan of your summer lipsticks, this is a happy medium between those tropical shades, and a more autumnal palette. Check out our favorite options below, ranging from lavender to orchid, at every price point.