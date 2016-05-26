This Body Pos Brand Is Teaming Up with Maria Shriver for an AMAZING Cause 

Here at MIMI, we have a huge appreciation for brands that embrace all women looking good and feeling good about themselves. So, naturally, VIMMIA is one of our favorites—not only do they make high quality, stylish gear for us to hit the gym, but they also appreciate the importance of all women being allowed to feel their best.

So, when I heard that VIMMIA was teaming up with Maria Shriver and her charitable foundation the Womens Alzheimer's Challenge, I was beyond thrilled. Shriver's charity works to raise awareness and to fund Alzheimer's research, particularly research involving women, as more women develop Alzheimer's than men.

#Repost @mariashriver ・・・ So grateful to our #Move4Minds partner @vimmia_active! How cool--A dollar is donated for every legging sold. #DoGoodFeelGood #VIMMIA A photo posted by VIMMIA (@vimmia_active) on May 21, 2016 at 8:38pm PDT

So what does this have to do with VIMMIA, you ask? Well, this past weekend at various Equinox locations across the U.S., VIMMIA and the Womens Alzheimer's Challenge teamed up to put on a "Move for Minds" event to benefit the foundation. The day included, boxing, yoga, and all sorts of health and wellness options for participants to engage in. But, that's not all.

Starting on May, 30th, for the next year, VIMMIA will be donating one dollar from every legging sold directly to the Women's Alzheimer's Challenge.

“Women are at the epicenter of the Alzheimer’s crisis, which is why we must be at the heart of the solution” says Maria Shriver, a journalist, advocate and founder of The Women’s Alzheimer’s Challenge. “I am proud to be able to partner with VIMMIA, a socially conscious brand, to help fund cutting-edge research on women’s brains in an exciting new way.”

Maria Shiver: You are one inspirational & uplifting #WarriorForGood. What an honor it was to collaborate with you for such a good cause, defeating Alzheimer's. 💜#Move4Minds #DoGoodFeelGood #VIMMIA A photo posted by VIMMIA (@vimmia_active) on May 22, 2016 at 8:03am PDT

And just when you thought it couldn't get any more amazing, VIMMIA and Maria Shriver will also be releasing a co-branded legging! How cool is that?!

Dare to JUMP! ⚡️ #MotivationalMonday #Fitness #VIMMIA A photo posted by VIMMIA (@vimmia_active) on May 9, 2016 at 5:42am PDT

So, if you didn't already have a reason to get some cute new workout gear that makes you feel oh-so fancy fresh, we're guessing that this is a pretty darn good excuse. Body pos and socially conscious, too? We're so on board.