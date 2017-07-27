Victoria Beckham's Fall Collection for Estee Lauder Is As Posh As You'd Expect

Fact: we've wanted to be Victoria Beckham ever since the Spice Girls' "Wannabe" hit the airwaves back in '96. Though many aspects of the star's style have changed since the days she was referred to as Posh Spice, certain things remained the same—namely, her penchant for a smoky eye and nude lip combo. Sure, the finish has been updated somewhat, but it's ever present in her second makeup collection for Estée Lauder.

Today, Beckham gave the world a sneak peek at her campaign and a few products from the collection on her Instagram, and we already want every single product we've seen.

victoriabeckham/Instagram

The Fall 2017 lineup is much larger than Beckham's inaugural launch with the brand, though 10 products from the OG range will be included. Additions include setting powder, lip glosses, cream blush, mascara, shadow palettes, both liquid and pencil eyeliners, matte lipsticks, and a multi-purpose gloss that can be used anywhere on the face.

"With this makeup collection, I want to make women everywhere feel empowered, beautiful, and confident," Beckham says. "Inspired by my favorite cities in the world, this collection reflects my own personal beauty vision." The girl power is strong with this one.

If you're feeling especially extravagant, you can score the Victoria Beckham Lit Beauty Box for $1,500 (you know, if you don't have to make rent that month), which is equipped with a lighted mirror and comes filled with the eye metals, lip glosses, highlighter, matte lipsticks, mascara, lip pencil, and a signed note from Victoria herself. Can you imagine? Another set, dubbed the Trousse de Maquillage, is priced slightly lower at $700, and includes six items from the range. Find everything—both the individual products and luxe kits—at Estee Lauder counters and online at esteelauder.com starting in September.