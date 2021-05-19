This Vitamin C Serum Has the Approval of Dr. Jill Biden’s Makeup Artist
Dr. Jill Biden has only held the title of First Lady for a few months, but her influence on the fashion industry is already apparent. She's taken a more relatable and achievable style approach and worn whimsical looks from little-known brands and rocked funky hair accessories on adventures outside of Pennsylvania Avenue, but her beauty secrets have pretty much remained under lock and key. So when her makeup artist, Tim Quinn, unveiled his recommendation for a vitamin C serum that works well for those 50 or older, we took note.
According to Quinn, who also works with stars like Kerry Washington, the VI Derm Beauty Vitamin C Brightening Concentrate can be used to "address dull complexions" and skin concerns that women in their 50s might have. In an email, he said that it's a skincare choice that can help those with mature skin "blur imperfections rather than masking them" with heavy makeup or concealers.
The serum is formulated to give the skin a brightening and bouncy boost that makes it look refreshed, rejuvenated, and relaxed. Also a dark-spot corrector, the concentrate evens out skin tone and "leaves your skin feeling so soft," wrote one five-star reviewer.
What's more, the product shrinks the look of wrinkles, so those annoying and hard-to-get-rid-of lines will be things of the past. It also enhances the effects of sunscreen and helps prevent UV damage, according to the brand. The ingredient that does this, tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (a fat soluble form of vitamin C), is also known to boost collagen production and prevent pigmentation, so you get a multi-use and powerful skin-saver with this makeup artist-approved serum.
For best results, apply a few pumps of the concentrate to your face and neck after cleansing in the morning. This quick application barely changes your a.m. routine, yet could make all the difference in how your skin looks and feels.
Below, shop the vitamin C serum that Jill Biden and Kerry Washington's makeup artist approves of — chances are, you will, too.
