This Restoring "Liquid Gold" Hair Serum Is Just $14 for Prime Day

Summer can be notoriously harsh on our hair. For those contending with frizz, the coming months might be filled with trying out heat-proof tips, tricks, and products. Making it to the fall with shiny, healthy hair might seem an impossible task, but with a little extra care and a "liquid gold" hair product from Verb, that beauty dream might just come true.
More than 2,300 shoppers have left their five-star approval for Verb's Ghost Oil. A lightweight spray intended to help strengthen the health of your hair, Ghost Oil is a favorite among Amazon shoppers, including one busy mom who finally has "perfect" hair. Calling it "liquid gold" in their review title, the shopper wrote, "I have never, ever had the kind of hair that you can just do nothing to, and this stuff does the trick."
Lucky for us all, Ghost Oil is now on sale for Amazon Prime Day. With "astonishing results for a great price," now is the perfect time to buy, especially since the product "works great, smells great, feels great."
Intended for daily use, Ghost Oil is a lightweight oil that's applied directly to dry or damp hair. Add two to three drops to the roots of your hair and smooth the product through to your ends. Once applied, the oil - which includes nourishing ingredients like moringa oil, bamboo extract, and vitamin F - goes to work on detangling, smoothing, and moisturizing hair. Made for all hair types, you'll notice shiny, healthier hair with continued use.
One shopper is convinced Ghost Oil might just be a miracle. "Hair literally goes from a rat's nest to a sleek ponytail. This will up your hair game." While another shopper is admittedly baffled by how the oil works, writing, "It's lightweight … I can continue to go days without washing my hair, versus other oils which weigh my hair down and I have to wash the next day because it's gotten too heavy."
Enjoy this discount on Verb's Ghost Oil before it's gone forever. The special Prime Day pricing goes until June 22 at 11:59 pm PT. You will need an Amazon Prime membership to enjoy this and all of the other savings, but you can sign up for a 30 day free trial.
