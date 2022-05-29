A Bottle of This Hair Growth Serum Sells Every 22 Seconds, and Now You Can Snag It on Sale

We love a thickening shampoo, especially because if you're already going to be using a shampoo, it might as well be one infused with thickening, strengthening ingredients. Such is the case with Vegamour's Gro Revitalizing Shampoo: It uses the building blocks found in brand's serums, plus vegan keratin to smooth and minimize damage. Users comment on how much more elastic their hair looks with it; in tandem with the brand's biotin gummies, one person said they noticed more volume and baby hairs in thinning spots.