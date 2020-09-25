Over 52,000 Women Bought This Hair Growth Serum to Combat Pandemic-Related Hair Loss

Hair loss is common in your day-to-day life, but if you feel like you’ve been shedding more than normal, you’re not alone. A recent study found that one in five women have experienced increased hair loss or thinning since the start of COVID-19, and according to a New York Times article, doctors are seeing an increase in patients experiencing hair loss, which they believe to be related to the pandemic.
So why are we telling you all of this? One, because it’s nothing to be ashamed of. And two, because there are a slew of hair products designed to help you get your luscious locks back. In fact, one company has seen a massive spike in monthly sales of its cult-favorite hair growth serum this year. Sales of Vegamour’s GRO Hair Serum have increased by a whopping 500 percent since March. And in one month alone, the brand sold over 52,000 bottles, which is more than one per minute.
Dan Hodgdon, founder of Vegamour, believes the continual stress brought on by the uncertainty of these challenging times is causing people’s cortisol levels to rise rapidly. And in turn, people are looking for ways to revive their hair. “This stress enzyme causes inflammation, which can lead to excessive hair loss and weight gain,” he told InStyle. “Our GRO Hair Serum and Lovestruck Biotin Gummies work together to help reduce inflammation by stimulating microcirculation in the scalp while also providing your hair with the vitamins and minerals it needs to flourish and remain healthy.”
Its vegan formula is packed with plant-based proteins like curcumin and nicotiana benthamiana that help to lengthen hair and increase the density of its roots, along with other natural ingredients such as mung bean and red clover that, in clinical studies, have been shown to inhibit the production of DHT — a derivative of testosterone that makes hair fall out faster. The serum stimulates hair follicles without harsh chemicals like toxins or hormones so it’s safe for daily use.
Simply fill the dropper and massage the product onto your scalp once a day for the best results. The serum is a leave-in product, so you can style your hair as you normally would if you use it in the morning. While results will vary for everyone, those who have put Vegamour’s hair serum to the test have been impressed. The brand says you’ll see visible results within 90 days, but many customers have noticed changes within just two months.
Shop now: $48, vegamour.com
“I wasn't sure what I was expecting, but after two months I have SO many new hairs growing in, my hair looks so much more healthy and full,” one wrote. “Have already recommended it to many friends.”
Another reviewer said, “I have been using the hair grow serum for two months now and my hair has grown five inches! Normally it grows very slowly, so this is a top notch product!”
The hair serum retails for $48 a bottle, or you can get it delivered to your door monthly and save 17 percent. You can also purchase the Vegamour hair serum in bulk — a set of three costs $128, saving you $16. This year has been stressful, to say the least. If you’re someone who’s experiencing hair loss or thinning due to the stress of the pandemic, Vegamour’s GRO Hair Serum might be the solution you’ve been looking for. Given its recent surge in sales, it’s definitely one to keep on your radar.