Can Vaseline Actually Make Your Eyelashes Grow Longer?

Perhaps due to a weird infographic spotted on Pinterest, or a white lie our mothers told us, that jar of Vaseline in your bathroom has gotten quite the rep for being an undercover lash-growing agent. But does it actually work? In short, not really. Though Vaseline can do just about anything (aside from the dishes), there aren't any ingredients in the formula that have been proven to grow lashes. Petroleum jelly in general is very hydrating, so while lengthy lashes aren't always a guarantee, they'll certainly be moisturized.

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes

Additionally, if you have sensitive skin, you may want to think twice before slathering your lids in Vaseline. Doing so could trigger an allergic reaction, which could result in some lash loss—the exact opposite of what we're going for here. If longer lashes is your ultimate end goal, we recommend choosing a serum like Revitalash ($98; nordstrom.com) instead. It's specifically designed to grow a lengthier set.