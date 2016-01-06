8 Vanity Mirrors That Are Perfect for Your Desk

There's nothing worse than spotting lipstick on your teeth or a greasy forehead at 6 p.m. Who knows how long you've been walking around the office with a major beauty dilemma that could have been easily fixed with a dainty little vanity mirror?

It's time to stop letting your hair and makeup woes ruin your day, so we've rounded up some of our favorite reflectors to keep you looking polished from 9 to 5—and beyond. From embellished luxuries to high tech solutions, there's a vanity mirror to suit all your beauty needs at work. Scroll down to discover a few standout designs below.

