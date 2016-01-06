8 Vanity Mirrors That Are Perfect for Your Desk

Alexis Bennett
Jan 06, 2016

There's nothing worse than spotting lipstick on your teeth or a greasy forehead at 6 p.m. Who knows how long you've been walking around the office with a major beauty dilemma that could have been easily fixed with a dainty little vanity mirror?

It's time to stop letting your hair and makeup woes ruin your day, so we've rounded up some of our favorite reflectors to keep you looking polished from 9 to 5—and beyond. From embellished luxuries to high tech solutions, there's a vanity mirror to suit all your beauty needs at work. Scroll down to discover a few standout designs below.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Michael Aram Rock Vanity Mirror

Spruce up your workspace with a beautiful design by American artist Michael Aram. This handcrafted mirror resembles chiseled rock covered in a gold-tone metal that will add sophisticated drama to any area.

$275; neimanmarcus.com

2 of 8 Courtesy

Frasco Mirrors Double-Sided Vanity Stand Mirror

Keep your hair and makeup in place throughout the entire work day with this double-sided mirror. You won't miss a single thing with the 3-fold and 5-fold magnification options, plus the chrome finishes add the perfect shiny touch to dress up your workspace.

$427; net-a-porter.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Brass Adalie Vanity Mirror

Add a vintage touch to your desk decor with this charming looking glass. The hand-engraved details and brass trimmings are nice embellishments, but the adjustable nob makes it practical for every need.

$88; anthropologie.com

4 of 8 Courtesy

Simplehuman 8-Inch Sensor Mirror

Say goodbye to dark, gloomy desks with this LED lit option. The lighting mimics the natural hues of the sun, plus the built-in sensor will detect an approaching face. 

$200; simplehuman.com

5 of 8 Courtesy

Marbella Makeup Mirror

Antique iron makes this adjustable tabletop option too pretty to resist. Place it right next to a stack of books for an instant romantic library touch.

$63 (originally $79); homedecorators.com

6 of 8 Courtesy

L'ATELIER d'exercices Tabletop Disc Mirror

If a futuristic take on the vanity mirror is what you're looking for, then look no further. The classic flat base is swapped for a round brass tube that adds a sleek groundbreaking design.

$270; saks.com

7 of 8 Courtesy

West Emory Two Sided Gold Vanity Mirror

A glamorous golden finish makes this 2-sided mirror an instant winner. Flip back and forth to the magnified side with ease as you type away at your desk.

$30; target.com

8 of 8 Courtesy

Zadro Z'Swivel 10X Magnification Power Suction Cup Mirror

Stick this mirror to the side of your cubicle and give it a swing for the perfect viewing angle no matter how busy your day becomes.

$20; brookstone.com

