Vanessa Hudgens: Three Dramatic Makeup Looks

Mar 02, 2015 @ 3:47 pm
Vanessa Hudgens
"Undone"


The InStyle Makeover cover girl doesn't like to stick with one color palette. Here, she shows off bold new looks for fall.

MAKEUP Leaving skin bare, makeup pro Fiona Stiles gave the star a polished no-makeup look by applying individual lashes and curling them with a lash curler (Kevyn Aucoin, $20; sephora.com).

HAIR To tame Hudgens's mane, hairstylist Andy LeCompte worked a light serum (try Neutrogena Triple Moisture Healing shine serum, $7; drugstore.com) through dry strands, then finger-styled.

Vanessa Hudgens
"Done"


MAKEUP Stiles applied navy liner (Neutrogena in Twilight Blue, $8; ulta.com) as a base around lashes and on the inner rims of eyes before blending a wash of matte gray shadow (Lancamp#244;me Color Design in Ciel du Soir, $17; lancome-usa.com) over lids.

HAIR For controlled, loose waves, LeCompte used a double-barrel curling iron (Rsession Tools Naluwaver, $180; rsessiontools.com), wrapping 2-inch sections around the prongs in a figure-eight pattern.

Vanessa Hudgens
"All Done Up"


MAKEUP Stiles rimmed Hudgens's eyes with gray (try Neutrogena Nourishing eyeliner in Brushed Pewter, $8; ulta.com), highlighted cheeks with a rosy blush (Neutrogena in Sunny Spice, $10; at Wal-Mart), and filled in lips with MAC pencil in Magenta ($13; maccosmetics.com).

HAIR Rail-straight hair requires the right flatiron. LeCompte's secret weapon: FHI Heat Platform SE 1" styling iron ($195; fhiheat.com.

