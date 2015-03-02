Vanessa Hudgens: Three Dramatic Makeup Looks



The InStyle Makeover cover girl doesn't like to stick with one color palette. Here, she shows off bold new looks for fall.



MAKEUP Leaving skin bare, makeup pro Fiona Stiles gave the star a polished no-makeup look by applying individual lashes and curling them with a lash curler (Kevyn Aucoin, $20; sephora.com).



HAIR To tame Hudgens's mane, hairstylist Andy LeCompte worked a light serum (try Neutrogena Triple Moisture Healing shine serum, $7; drugstore.com) through dry strands, then finger-styled.