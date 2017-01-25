Valentine's Day: 8 Men's Grooming Gifts He'll Actually Use

Courtesy (4)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 25, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Serious question—are we supposed to get guys gifts for Valentine's Day, and if so, what? Certainly getting him a box of Russell Stovers and a few roses would feel somewhat repetitive, depending on what he picked up for you. Picking out gifts for your main man can be somewhat of a tall order. That at-home beer brewing kit only ended up unused and collecting dust in his closet, and seriously, does he really need another tie? Grooming sets, on the other hand, are gifts that keep on giving long after the Valentine's Day feeling has dissipated. They come jam-packed with items he uses daily, but probably doesn't give much thought to, and the formulas are a nice change from the See 8 grooming gifts that won't end up forgotten below.

1 of 8 Courtesy

D.S. & Durga Mississippi Medicine Eau de Parfum

Even if he's not into fragrance, this could be the one scent to convert him. Masculine wood notes like red cedar and cypress root get some extra dimension with a spicy twist of incense.

available at Mr. Porter $175 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Uppercut Deluxe Shower Kit

No shade to his current all-in-one body and face wash hybrid, but this shampoo, conditioner, and soap set takes a deconstructed (and decidedly more luxurious) attitude toward his typical shower routine.

available at Urban Outfitters $50 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Harry's Winston Shaving Set

This luxe shaving set comes housed in a box so sleek, you don't even have to wrap it, and for a few extra dollars, you can get his initials etched into the razor's chrome handle.

available at Harry's $25 for the set, $15 to engrave SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Beard Buddy Duo Kit

No-shave November came and went, and in lieu of picking up a razor, your man is now rocking a full on Grizzly Adams facial hair. Ensure it stays somewhat tame with this dynamic duo, which uses a mix of essential oils to keep his glorious beard clean and moisturized.

available at Urban Outfitters $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Proraso Vintage Collection Gino Tin

The retro packaging may draw him in, but the wonders it works on his shaving lineup will keep him coming back daily. The pre-shave cream and shave cream work in tandem to soften his hairs, allowing for a closer, smoother shave, while the cooling after-shaved balm ensures his newly-exposed skin stays hydrated.

available at Sephora $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Boy Smells Prunus Candle

Consider this a sustainable replacement to the bonsai tree he didn't mean to kill last year. Notes like yuzu and plum mingle with heady oakmoss for a slightly fruity aroma that doesn't tip too far toward saccharine.

available at Boy Smells $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Aesop The Intrepid Gent Grooming Kit

Ready to fly? For the guy who is always on the go, these Aesop staples come safely strapped into their stylish dopp kit, and have TSA clearance.

Aesop $92 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Tweezerman Essential Grooming Kit

He probably doesn't think he needs this kit, but trust us, he does. Jam-packed with nail clippers, tweezers, scissors, and a nail file, it's easier than ever for him to stay groomed from head to toe.

Tweezerman $30 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!