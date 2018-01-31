12 Valentine's Day-Themed Beauty Gifts Better Than a Box of Chocolates

You can get a dozen roses or a box of nougat-filled chocolates your local corner store all year long, but Valentine's Day-themed beauty products are much more rare. And honestly, a heart-shaped blush compact or a ruby red silk pillowcase will last way longer than classic snacks and blooms combo.

Whether you're gifting, receiving, or buying for yourself, we rounded up 12 V-Day beauty gifts that'll make you believe in love.

