12 Valentine's Day-Themed Beauty Gifts Better Than a Box of Chocolates

Getty Images, Courtesy
Victoria Moorhouse
Jan 31, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

You can get a dozen roses or a box of nougat-filled chocolates your local corner store all year long, but Valentine's Day-themed beauty products are much more rare. And honestly, a heart-shaped blush compact or a ruby red silk pillowcase will last way longer than classic snacks and blooms combo.

Whether you're gifting, receiving, or buying for yourself, we rounded up 12 V-Day beauty gifts that'll make you believe in love.

VIDEO: 7 At-Home Drugstore Spa Treatments

 

 

1 of 12 Courtesy

Slipsilk Red Kisses Pure Silk Pillowcase

So not only does this kiss-print pillowcase fit with the overall theme of the holiday, but its material helps prevent wrinkles and bedhead. Keeping a blowout around for one more day? That's true love.

Slip $79 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Tata Harper Aromatic Love Potion

We can't promise this little green bottle will finally make your crush ask you on a date, but it will envelop you with feelings of serenity and positivity. And that's hard to resist, right? It's blended with ingredients like ylang ylang to relieve sexual tension and to boost confidence, mentally-uplifting jasmine, and even a davana, which compliments your own scent. 

Tata Harper $45 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Too Faced Chocolate Bon Bons Eyeshadow Palette

It smells like chocolate and looks like chocolate, but it'll help you achieve all the eye makeup looks you've been pinning for years. Now that's better than a box of fudge, if you ask us. 

Too Faced $49 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Tweezerman x HUDA BEAUTY Collection

Tweezerman and Huda teamed up to bring you the loveliest way to groom your eyebrows—kiss-print tweezers and bubblegum pink spoolies all housed in a lip-print cosmetics case. 

Tweezerman $65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

J Goldcrown for Sephora Collection: Bleeding Hearts Sponge Set

On February 14th, blend your foundation and concealer to perfection by swapping out your regular Beautyblender for a heart-shaped sponge. 

Sephora Collection $16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Diptyque Rose-Scented Candle

Skip the flowers and fill your apartment with the scent of roses by picking up Diptyque's Valentine's Day edition of the Rose Delight candle. After it's run dry, you can use the glass to hold your eyeliner pencils or makeup brushes. 

Diptyque $68 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Opium Noir

This holiday is a very valid excuse to buy another red lipstick. But trust, with berry hues inspired by the Film Noir period and in a long-lasting matte finish, this tube is unique and worth the purchase. 

Charlotte Tilbury $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Escada Celebrate N.O.W.

This irresistible fragrance not just for its ginger essence, pineapple, rose absolute, and cinnamon bark-infused aroma, but for its gorgeous bottle that belongs on the top of your dresser.  

Escada $52 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

ChapStick Valentine's Day Collection Flavored Lip Balm

Break up this Valentine's Day-themed trio of strawberry, cherry, and watermelon-flavored balms and put one in all of your favorite handbags. That way, you'll always be prepared for whatever impromptu  make-out session comes your way...

Chapstick $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

NCLA He Loves You Not Nail Polish

Who cares if your crush loves you not? You have great nails, regardless of your relationship status! We have heart-eyes for this crimson red shade. 

NCLA $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

By Terry Baume De Rose Hand Cream

Keep this luxe and sweet-smelling hand cream in your work desk drawer for a little pick-me-up around lunch.

By Terry $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Burberry Beauty First Love Blush Palette

This Burberry blush palette is embossed with tiny hot pink hearts. Enough said. 

Burberry $68 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!