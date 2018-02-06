Galentine's Day Beauty Gifts That Your BFF Will Love

Courtesy (4); Getty (2)
Victoria Moorhouse
Feb 06, 2018 @ 10:45 am

Galentine’s Day might not be on your Smythson planner, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a legitimate holiday. We’re using February 13th—the day before Valentine’s Day, of course—as yet another day to formally celebrate our female friendships and all the women we love in our lives. In fact, don’t you think that should be a thing about 365 days of the year?

So whether you’re buying for your one BFF or all the ladies you adore, here’s a roundup of gifts perfect for the occasion.

VIDEO: 5 Healthy Subscription Boxes to Give as Gifts

1 of 11 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Nail Polish Collection

This rosy nude nail polish set allows you to capitalize on the red and pink color scheme that dominates February. 

Deborah Lippmann $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

L’OCCITANE Roses et Reines Hand & Nail Cream 

Listen, the search for a good hand cream can be one of trials and tribulations. Give your bestie the gift of soft hands with a tube that fits in her handbag and smells like a dream.

L'Occitane $12 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Fig and Yarrow Pink Love Salts

For your friend that is still sore from your workout buddy sesh? Bath salts that will soothe her aching muscles. 

Fig + Yarrow $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

Pinrose Customizable Eau de Parfum 

Bet your BFF never had a fragrance bottle with her face on it before. Pick the scent that works for you, along with her most-liked Instagram photo as the cover. 

Pinrose $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

French Girl Facial Polish

The chicest way to exfoliate? This might be it. The powder-based polish seeks to gently slough off dead skin cells, all while treating your skin to antioxidant-rich ingredients. 

French Girl Organics $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

Jo Malone Red Roses Home Candle

A beautiful candle that smells like roses, citrus, and violet is a gift you can never go wrong with. 

$65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Too Faced The Chocolate Bar Eye Palette 

These matte and metallic eyeshadows smell like actual chocolate. Enough said. 

Too Faced $49 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

Weekends and Chocolates Flower Bubbles Bath Fizzy

Perfect for your friend who doesn't give herself enough time to relax, this bath fizzy is the secret to total zen and smells of a fresh floral bouquet. All she needs is a mini bottle of champagne and she's set.

$8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury The Rock Chick Set

GNO next Friday? Give your BFF this Galentine's Day gift that includes everything she'll need to recreate a look that Kate Moss would approve of—smoky eyes, nude lips, and a teeny-tiny contour. 

Charlotte Tilbury $168 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Kate Spade Yours Truly Print Briley Small Cosmetic Bag

This Valentine's Day cosmetics case explains how she really feels about makeup. 

Kate Spade $58 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Christian Louboutin The Nudes Nail Colour in La Favorita

Save all that time you usually spend staring at the wall of nail polish by picking up this pretty shade before your appointment.

Christian Louboutin $50 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!