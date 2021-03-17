The $20 Product Cardi B Used for Her Grammys Glow
Anyone who tuned in to the 63rd Grammy Awards on Sunday would agree that Cardi B stole the show. The second the rapper stepped onto the stage in her pink pixie cut and futuristic metallic getup, all eyes were on her. Cardi is known for experimenting with her look, and to our surprise, her makeup look was more on the subtle side, but that left room for her skin to shine through. Her makeup artist, Erika La Pearl, used the Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Resurfacing Peel Pads to create a smooth base for her look.
"I wanted to create a look that matched the sexy style of Cardi's performance outfit," she said in a release. "The skincare regimen I used was perfect in creating a smooth canvas by revealing a glowing, hydrated, and radiant complexion." While many retinol-infused products come with a hefty price tag, these resurfacing pads will only cost you $20.
Shop now: $20; walmart.com
The pads are designed to provide facial-like results that you'd get when visiting an esthetician. They can be used one to two times a week to help your skin stay rejuvenated and a step closer to a fully even skin tone and texture. The formula includes powerful ingredients such as lactic acid, retinol, and arbutin, and it is specifically formulated for melanin-rich skin. Urban Skin Rx's patented ClearTone Advanced Technology uses a proprietary blend of alpha-arbutin, kojic acid, azelaic acid, L-Glutathione, niacinamide, and vitamin A to target complexion, pore size, and blemishes. The complex is designed to target melanin-rich skin, which is more prone to uneven skin tone and hyperpigmentation.
The pads are pre-soaked in the exfoliating formula and are cool to the touch, but they don't irritate or cause a burning sensation. The final result is a stage-worthy and more even complexion, just like Cardi's at the Grammys.
You can get a pack of twelve powerful resurfacing pads for $20 today.